Lovington singer chases The Voice dream

Despite many normally broadcasted television events being cancelled, last Monday night’s pre-recorded episode of The Voice aired without a hitch as many locals sat glued to the popular singing show to catch Lovington native Gigi Hess as she made her national debut.

That Monday was the last night of the blind auditions to air after the show premiered in February and Gigi, who was able to turn the chair of judge Kelly Clarkson, will advance to the show’s next battle round.

Gigi, 22, who grew up in Lovington, performed “Lovesong” by The Cure for her audition which prompted an almost immediate chair turn from Kelly Clarkson.

“I stopped for a second even though you aren’t supposed to and jumped around,” Gigi said. “All you want is for someone to turn and I was so excited.”

Gigi who started writing songs at age 11 and has taught herself various instruments, said she decided to try out for The Voice last summer when she heard about auditions in Albuquerque.

“I didn’t do it thinking I was going to actually be on the show,” Gigi said. “I did it on a whim and never in my wildest dreams did I think I would have made it to where I am.”

The blind auditions in Los Angeles saw Gigi and 39 others make it through out of nearly 40,000 that auditioned.

“I knew when she was three or four years old she really liked to sing and she could carry a tune,” Jeanette Homer, Gigi’s grandmother said. “When I realized she was going to do an audition for The Voice and she invited me to join her in Los Angeles, I was very excited for her.”

Gigi said her love of music came from listening to her dad’s old vinyl records growing up.

“I’ll never be happy doing anything other than music,” she said. “This whole experience has been super positive even though I was a little nervous to be vulnerable putting myself out there like that.”

During Gigi’s performance last Monday night, as she sat with her parents in an interview, she talked about her various health issues growing up and her emotional struggle with being bullied.

“To watch your child chase after a dream they have is one of the biggest joys a mother can experience,” Kim Hess, Gigi’s mother said. “Gigi has told me since she was three that she is going to be a singer and after everything Gigi has endured and pushed through, I can’t even begin to put into words the pride and joy I felt seeing her walk onto that stage to sing for Blake, John, Kelly, and Nick.”

Even though she sang for all four judges, Kelly’s is the only chair that turned making Gigi an automatic member of Kelly’s team.

“Blake’s team was already full by the time I auditioned,” Gigi said, “But I wanted Kelly to turn and I think my family and I were all really excited when it was her that did.”

Gigi’s family and close friends gathered together last Monday night to have a watch party for the singer and support her first performance on national television.

“The support from everyone, especially my family has just been overwhelming,” she said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”

Gigi, who recently moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue her music career said she can’t go into much detail about what will happen next with her journey on The Voice, but to keep an eye out for the premiere of her next performance in the battle rounds.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.