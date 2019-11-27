Police snare wanted burglar suspect

A convicted burglar wanted on new burglary charges was arrested Monday by Hobbs police.

Poetry L. Royal IV, 27, of Hobbs, was arrested Monday in connection to a Nov. 6 burglary northwest of Hobbs. He is charged with aggravated battery, a second-degree felony, and charges of conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a felon, both fourth-degree felonies.

On Nov. 6, Lea County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 2500 block of West Stiles Road. The victim reported a break-in at his residence where a number of items were taken including three firearms, ammunition, two new windows, and e l e c t ro n – ic devices, all totaling about $4,100.

The homeowner provided Lea C o u n t y investigators photos of the suspects and their car from a camera system on the property. The photos show two men arriving and leaving the residence in a 2019 gray 4-door Nissan Sentra.

Police said a deputy recognized Royal, and through further investigative efforts, sheriff’s office investigators learned Royal had been issued two traffic citations on Oct. 27 while driving a gray 2019 Nissa Sentra.

An arrest warrant for Royal was issued Nov. 13 and law enforcement asked for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Royal has a criminal history of burglary dating back to 2013. In 2015, he was convicted in Fifth Judicial District Court for residential burglary. In August, Royal had a case bound over to district court on felony charges of battery upon a peace officer and misdemeanor charges of drug possession and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. Royal also has a case pending in Hobbs Magistrate Court Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of no driver’s license.