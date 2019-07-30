Lovington shows off new entry signs

The City of Lovington recently constructed new entry signs into its community.

The Entry Sign Advisory Committee involved a number of local residents and officials who all participated in the design and look of the signs.

“I was so excited to be a part of our Entry Sign Advisory Committee that helped bring this great idea to life,” said Lovington Chamber of Commerce Director Leslie Bolt. “What a team effort and what a way to showcase our town and all the exciting new projects coming up in the future.”

The other members of the Entry Sign Advisory Committee are: Becky Griffin, Evelyn Holguin, DeeAnn Adams, Jordan Bernard, Brian Davis, Eddy Burkett, Elaine Vejil, Rana Jameson, Mara Salcido, Star McKee, City Manager James Williams and the Lovington City Commission, Mayor David Trujillo, Arthur Sanchez, Bernard Butcher, Scotty Gandy and Paul Campos.

Bolt also gave an update on other construction and road projects taking place in and around Lovington.

“Road plans are now finalized and I look forward to US 82 being redone,” Bolt said. “The fire station (on North 17th Street) is coming along great and I will be sharing a preview of that soon! Also remember, we are a New Mexico Tourism grant awardee and are looking for an exciting 2020 with showcasing our city. But for now, enjoy the fabulous new entry signs that will be here for many years to come.”