Devon Energy to open Hobbs office

Devon Energy Corp. announced plans to open a new office in Hobbs with about 40 employees.

Located in the 100 block of East Bender Boulevard, in the Bender Plaza, and operating in 7,300 square feet of space, the facility will include private offices, conference rooms and an advanced technology data center.

The space was refurbished from its previous use as the Maddox law firm. The Plaza contains at least three other businesses, including the Lea Regional Outpatient Rehabilitation center, Johnson Miller & Co. and American National Insurance Company and an Edward Jones investment office.

“We appreciate being part of the fabric of Hobbs,” said Shannon Johnson, Devon’s senior community relations specialist. “We look forward to opening our new office and expanding our presence in the community.”

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. and Canada, with an emphasis on achieving strong corporate-level returns.

The Hobbs office is expected to open later this summer and will house approximately 40 of Devon’s 225 employees in the currently booming oil and gas region. It will be one of five Devon offices situated across southeast New Mexico and west Texas to support the company’s Delaware Basin operations.

Devon has been active in Lea County for years with many employees who already call the area home.

“The City of Hobbs is excited and pleased to see Devon continue to invest in the region and make Hobbs home to its employees,” said Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb in a release from the Economic Development Corporation of Lea County (EDCLC). “We offer our assistance and commitment to making their business successful and providing a community where its employees have a safe place to live, work and play.”

Continued investment from companies such as Devon are vital to Hobbs’ growth and position as a leader in New Mexico’s energy industry, Cobb pointed out.

The EDCLC assisted Devon in bringing this office to Hobbs.

Devon has been a tremendous partner with EDC and we look forward to continuing to working with them and commit our support for their activities in Lea County and the Permian Basin,” said EDCLC board chairman Finn Smith. “On behalf of the Economic Development Corporation of Lea County, I would like to thank and congratulate Devon on its recent announcement of their Hobbs office. This type of collaborative effort provides outstanding results for Lea County and the EnergyPlex.”

Established in 1963, the EDCLC is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to recruiting new, quality businesses to Lea County and assisting with the retention and expansion of existing industry. More information about EDCLC is available at http://www.edclc.org.