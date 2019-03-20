Two Lea inmates accused of attacking guard in escape attempt

Two Lea County jail inmates have been charged with kidnapping and conspiracy against a correctional officer.

On March 6, Lovington police allege two inmates attack a 40-year-old correction officer in an attempt to escape the Lea County Detention Facility in Lovington. The two briefly overpowered the guard, beating and restraining him, according to LPD. After a brief time, the inmates were re-taken into custody. The inmates never left the jail.

The guard sustained injuries and is recovering, according to LPD.

Gabriel Rodriguez, 28, of Hobbs and Justin Hobbs, 23, of Hobbs were both charged with kidnapping (a first degree felony); conspiracy to commit a first degree felony, to wit, kidnapping (a second degree felony); assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer (a second degree felony); conspiracy to commit a second degree felony, to wit, assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer (a third degree felony); escape from jail ( a fourth degree felony); and conspiracy to commit a fourth degree felony, to wit, escape from jail (a fourth degree felony).

Records indicate both prisoners have criminal histories and are facing multi-year sentences in relation to other cases.

The Lea County Detention Center is run by the county but crimes committed inside the jail are under the investigative jurisdiction of Lovington police.