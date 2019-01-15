3 deputies shot while serving search warrant at Texas home

An Ector County Sheriff's deputy walks outside the ambulance entrance at Medical Center Hospital after three other deputies were shot in the line of duty, according to the Odessa American, late Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in North Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)
ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say three deputies have been shot and wounded while serving a search warrant at a home in Odessa.
Griffis says two of the deputies were shot in the leg and one had a graze wound to the mouth. He says all are expected to recover.
The sheriff says the search warrant was related to drugs.
A second person who was at the home has been taken into custody.