Sexton promoted to URENCO corporate post

Dave Sexton, currently the URENCO USA president and CEO, will be taking on a new role within URENCO.

Beginning in January, Sexton will be named the deputy chief operating officer, based in the United Kingdom. The role is part of URENCO’s strategic succession planning initiative.

With more than 40 years of experience in the nuclear industry, specifically in the areas of management, design, safety analysis, regulation, operation and licensing of nuclear facilities, Sexton is well-positioned to help develop operations across the organization in order to prepare for future initiatives.

“I’m excited about my new role in URENCO and I look forward to supporting the broader strategic goals of the company,” Sexton said. “It has been a privilege to serve as the president and chief executive officer of URENCO USA and a priceless experience to be part of construction and operation of the only uranium enrichment plant in the USA.”

Sexton joined URENCO USA in 2006 and served as the vice president of site projects, vice president of operations and chief nuclear officer, vice president of engineering, and project design authority and technical services director.

“I also would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the community for their ongoing support. I have found the leadership from our state legislators, the City of Eunice, Lea County, and the surrounding communities to be exceptional and it is bittersweet to be leaving a community that I’ve enjoyed being part of for many years,” said Sexton. “Excellent community support along with dedicated and committed employees is the reason I’m confident that URENCO USA will continue forward on a path of success.”

URENCO USA is in the process of selecting a new president and CEO who is anticipated to be announced before the end of the year.

Located near Eunice, URENCO USA supplies enriched uranium for nuclear power generation using world-leading centrifuge technology. Centrifuge technology is the world’s preferred technology, recognized as the most cost-efficient form of uranium enrichment.

URENCO USA operates in a vital area of the nuclear fuel supply chain which ends with the sustainable generation of electricity for consumers around the world.