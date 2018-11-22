Marizcal Athlete of the Week

In one of the biggest games of the season, Tatum wide receiver Cristian Marizcal came up big when his team needed him most, earning him the News-Sun Athlete of the Week, brought to you by First American Bank.

The senior caught eight passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns as the Coyotes rallied from a 21 point deficit to beat Mountainair 35-28 and book a spot in the 8-Man state championship game.

Marizcal’s first touchdown was a 14-yard reception late in the second quarter to cut the Coyotes’ deficit to 28-21.

He then caught another 14 yard TD reception midway through the third quarter to tie the game at 28-28. In the fourth quarter, with 3:44 left to play, Marizcal caught a 40-yard TD pass that gave Tatum its first lead of the game.

Marizcal and the Coyotes now move on to play Gateway Christian for the 8-man state championship on Saturday at Herb Pior Field.