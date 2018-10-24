Fright Night Fight Night Saturday night

The School of Hard Knocks is holding a Fright Night Fight Night at La Club Sierra on Saturday at 7 p.m.

This will be the 17th event hosted by the School of Hard Knocks promoters Isidro Castillo and Eric Gutierrez. The event will have seven bouts going four rounds and there is a main and co-main event. The weigh in is Friday at 5 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wing and all are invited to support the fighters.

The event is having co-main events with the 175 pounds title being the goal. The first bout in the co-main event is between Maurice Jackson (1-0) and debutant Gabriel Rodriguez. The match will be at 176 pounds and the winner will have the opportunity to face the main event winner for the 175 pounds title at a future event. The main event fighters are Desmond Hill (2-0) and Omar Acosta (1-3), they will be fighting for the 175 pounds title and be the main event at the next School of Hard Knocks boxing event.

The other fights on the card Saturday are Ricky Reyes (0-2) from Hobbs vs. Levi Lucero (0-2) in the 135 weight class. Both fighters are looking for their first professional win as each has came close in their previous matches. Carlos Villalva and Isaac Sifuentez are making their professional boxing debuts in the 150 weight class but they are familiar with profile fights as both are mixed martial artist fighters. Michael Sanchez (2-1) of Hobbs will face Rico Urquizo (3-5-2) at 186 pounds. Luis Santos-Rodriguez of Hobbs makes his professional debut against Michael Peterson (0-1) at the 122 lbs class. The final bout, before the main events, is Jose Prado (10-2-1) from Hobbs vs. Gene Perez (2-14-1) at 147 lbs class. They are the two most experienced fighters schedule for the night. It is also the chance for a payback event for Perez whose brother lost to Prado back in April.

“I’m pretty excited for the show,” said Castillo, the School of Hard Knocks promoter. “We are looking at bringing good quality fights.”

Castillo promises the bouts will be entertaining and showcase some of the best up and coming talented fighters. The School Hard Knocks will also hold a raffle of boxing gloves signed by all the fighters and former super welterweight champion Austin Tate, who will be in attendance. The proceeds will go to the funeral of Omar Acosta’s brother who died in a car accident earlier this month