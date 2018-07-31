Lovington Wellness Center targeted for September opening

Nor-Lea Hospital District is eyeing a September opening to the public for its anticipated Lovington Wellness Center.

The wellness center is two stories and features an array of amenities, such as a competitive swimming pool, warm therapy pool, basketball court, pickleball, indoor field hockey, volleyball, rock-climbing wall, conference rooms, weight rooms, fitness equipment, fitness classes and an indoor walking/jogging track. It also has an outdoor park area and soccer field. The project broke ground during October 2016 and Nor-Lea hosted a “topping out” ceremony in November 2017.

Nor-Lea has been hiring for LWC for several months.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised with the hiring. Mitchell Palmer is our manager,” said Nor-Lea CEO David Shaw. “We hired him back in April. He has hired his full-time staff. We have a group fitness coordinator. Her name is Lorna Jackson and she’s full time. And then we have Matthew Baird, who is our pool coordinator, and he’s full time.”

Shaw said Nor-Lea had a job fair on July 20 and received 42 applications for the 20 jobs open.

“We’ll start orienting staff around August the 13th,” he said. “We’re going to do a soft opening and just open it to our employees for about three or four weeks, to work out the bugs, make sure everything’s running smoothly and then open it up to the general public sometime about the middle of September.”

Shaw said the building is being officially turned over to Nor-Lea on Aug. 13 and they’re “very excited” to open the facility, noting community enthusiasm. The project’s budget is around $17 million, according to Shaw.

“It’s really, really focused on health and wellness and fitness,” Shaw said. “There’ll be a lot of activities for adults. There’s open lap swims in the pool. We’ll have about 15 group fitness classes. We’ll be doing swimming lessons for kids. We’ll have special events for kids. We’ll have family night, we’ll have Saturdays where we’ll open up the pool to the kids.”

The hospital district has also posted its planned hours of operation and membership rates for LWC on Facebook. Its hours are 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m.- 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. The base rate is $60/month, annual membership rate is $51/month and senior citizen membership (age 65) is $45/month. A family membership is an additional $30/month (limited to number of people living in family household) and youth membership (ages 16-18) is $45/month. The membership rate for wellness partners is $48/month.

Membership rates include group fitness classes.

The wellness partners are Lovington Municipal Schools and the city of Lovington, which partnered with Nor-Lea on LWC before construction began. Both the city and schools agreed to assist with operating costs during a five-year span.