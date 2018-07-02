Hobbsans caught with $2.5 million, 56 pounds of meth

Three Hobbs residents have allegedly been caught with more than 56 pounds of methamphetamine after a traffic stop northeast of Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said driver Nicholas Y. Quezada, 24, and passengers Cheyanne Leah Silco, 20, and Cesar A. Huerta, 20, were found with 56.5 pounds of meth, 4.3 grams of marijuana, a handgun and more than $1,000 in cash on June 5 when an Arizona state trooper stopped their vehicle for a traffic violation at about 8 a.m. on State Road 87 near Payson, Ariz.

Quezada, Silco and Huerta were all booked into the Gila County Jail and charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, transportation of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Huerta was also charged with possession of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

The AZDPS said the meth allegedly found in their vehicle had a street value of $2.5 million, making it was one of the largest drug seizures in Arizona history.

“This is one of the largest methamphetamine seizures to occur in Gila County and will make an impact on the distribution of this type of dangerous drug throughout the country,” said AZDPS Maj. George Manera. “We are committed to disrupting the flow of illegal drugs in Arizona, no matter what area it occurs in.”

Both Quezada and Huerta have criminal records in Lea County, while Silco — a 2016 graduate of Hobbs High School who was born and raised in Hobbs — is an aspiring model and actress.

Huerta was charged in June 2017 with aggravated assault against a household member with a deadly weapon, a fourth-degree felony. That case is pending in Lovington District Court after being bound over from Hobbs Magistrate Court. Huerta is scheduled to have a pre-trial conference on July 10.

Huerta was again charged in Hobbs Magistrate Court in November 2017, this time with battery against a household member and harassment, both misdemeanors.

Quezada was arrested in August 2014 by Lea County Drug Task Force agents and charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, to wit methylenedioxymethamphetamine, also known as MDMA, ecstasy and Molly, after agents served a search warrant at his residence and allegedly found 34.8 grams of the MDMA, a digital scale and two firearms.

Police said the warrant was obtained after an investigation into Quezada produced several buys by the drug task force. All three second-degree felonies against Quezada were dismissed by prosecutors in December 2015.

Quezada was charged with speeding in Hobbs Magistrate Court in March 2017. That charge was later dismissed.

Silco had no known criminal record prior to the Arizona traffic stop.