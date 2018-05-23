Chase Energy Services expanding

ARTESIA (PRNewswire) — Chase Energy Services officials announced plans to expand Chase Energy Services (CES) further into the Permian Basin by adding a Midland District during the second half of 2018.

CES leadership made the decision at customers’ requests after almost doubling the customer base in 2017. Chase Energy Services now is one of the largest privately held oilfield services companies operating in the Permian Basin.

CES’ growth is directly attributable to exceeding their business model. As a single-call solution, customers benefit from the ease in logistics and cost savings. Through acquisitions and customer growth, CES expects to grow revenues over the next five years as customers continue to build toward their full development plans in the Delaware and Midland Basins.

“Our leadership team has a wealth of experience operating in the Permian Basin. Historically, oilfield solutions left customers choosing between one of the majors – and inherent costs from working with majors – or assembling a team of individual companies to meet each need,” said Chance Chase, president of Chase Energy Services. “Our company fits nicely in that middle ground because with one call, we are the team our customers need. We are big enough to bring the latest technologies and cost efficiencies, but small enough that we can take the time to develop strong relationships with our customers, using both our long-term experience operating in the Permian Basin and our emphasis for customer service.”

Chase Energy Services also adopts the latest technology for all of their services that, when combined with customer focused practices, protects customers’ interests.

“When we opened Par 5 Cement Services, our bulk plant was one of the first fully automated bulk plants in the region. The technology allows us to mix cement slurries to a customer’s exact specifications. This ensures a stable wellbore and reduces potential wellbore liability in the future,” Chase said. “An example of adopting technology to improve efficiency is seen with our early adoption of dual redundant blenders with our completion team, Elite Well Services. Our new dual redundant blenders provide two stand-alone systems on one chassis. In the event a blender goes down, we can switch over to the opposite side to keep the job pumping while dispatching a new blender from the district. This eliminates downtime on location and keeps the completion jobs moving forward.”

Through a series of acquisitions, Chase Energy Services assembled a full array of oilfield services, including completion services through Elite Well Services and cementing solutions through Par Five Energy Services. The company also provides well construction through Silver Oak Drilling and Bullseye Construction. LCH Well Servicing and Buffalo Oilfield Supply provide well services.

“This means our customers can make one call and we can take it from there,” Chase said. “Our customers have enough moving parts and risks as an operator, so they trust us to find efficiencies and ensure our crews arrive at the right time to be there when they need us.”

Chase Energy Services, headquartered in Artesia, is one of the largest privately held integrated oilfield services company in the US, providing end-to-end oilfield services through an experienced management team, innovative technologies and an unrelenting focus on safety. With more than 500 employees, the company serves customers across Southeast New Mexico and West Texas in completions, cementing, drilling, well construction and well servicing solutions.