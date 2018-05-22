Parishioners and observers say the weeping Virgin Mary at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Hobbs, NM, wept again on Tuesday, May 22. People have traveled from as far as San Antonio and El Paso, Texas to view and pray at the statue.
Home Local News Video: Our Lady of Guadalupe weeping Virgin Mary Day 2
-
VIDEO: Our Lady of Guadalupe weeping Virgin MaryOur Lady of Guadalupe Church in Hobbs has had many visitors as it appears the Virgin Mary …
-
Sendero eyes up to $300 million expansion into LeaSendero eyes up to $300 million expansion into Lea At least a part of Sendero Midstream’s …
-
Odd or even? Hobbs water restrictions begin todayOdd or even? Hobbs water restrictions begin today It’s May, and for Hobbs residents that m…
Load More Related Articles
-
VIDEO: Our Lady of Guadalupe weeping Virgin MaryOur Lady of Guadalupe Church in Hobbs has had many visitors as it appears the Virgin Mary …
-
Sendero eyes up to $300 million expansion into LeaSendero eyes up to $300 million expansion into Lea At least a part of Sendero Midstream’s …
-
Lovington man charged with fifth DWI after hitting goatLovington man charged with fifth DWI after hitting goat A Lovington man faces a felony cha…
Load More In Local News
Comments are closed.
Check Also
Hobbsan suing after false arrest claim
Hobbsan suing after false arrest claim Lawsuit names drug task force, Lea commission, City…