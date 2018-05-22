Home Local News Video: Our Lady of Guadalupe weeping Virgin Mary Day 2
By Todd Bailey
Posted on May 22, 2018
Parishioners and observers say the weeping Virgin Mary at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Hobbs, NM, wept again on Tuesday, May 22. People have traveled from as far as San Antonio and El Paso, Texas to view and pray at the statue.

