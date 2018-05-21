Home Local News VIDEO: Our Lady of Guadalupe weeping Virgin Mary
VIDEO: Our Lady of Guadalupe weeping Virgin Mary

By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on May 21, 2018
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Hobbs has had many visitors as it appears the Virgin Mary is weeping.

Burkett Shaw
