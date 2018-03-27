‘Left lane’ law lands dozens of citations in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma law forbidding motorists on four-lane highways to impede traffic by traveling in the left lane has resulted in dozens of citations since going into effect last year.

Records obtained by The Oklahoman show that 60 people were cited for violating the “left lane” law during the first three months it was enacted.

Interstate 35 between Noble and Love counties had the most citations, with 25 issued. According to records, 14 motorists were ticketed along Interstate 40 between Canadian and Pottawatomie counties. Eight drivers were also cited on Interstate 44 from Oklahoma to Tulsa counties.

Among the counties, Carter County had the most issued in its limits with 14 tickets. Oklahoma County issued 12 in the same period.

Troopers in Canadian, Pottawatomie and Tulsa counties cited seven motorists each through late January, according to records.

Trooper Dwight Durant said more than 200 warnings were written from November through December. He said troopers can choose whether to issue a ticket or a warning.

“We write a lot of warnings,” Durant said. “Every trooper has their own discretion. They’re not under any direction to do either one.”

Durant said the number of citations is in line with what troopers write for other infractions like speeding and following too closely.

He said drivers are still expected to move into the left lane when passing emergency vehicles and stranded motorists.

Drivers also might travel in the left lane due to traffic congestion, left turns and moving out of the way of drivers merging onto the highway.

