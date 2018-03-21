McAlister’s Deli eyes May opening

One of Hobbs’ more anticipated restaurants is closer to opening its doors.

McAlister’s Deli eyes a May start date for its Hobbs location and plans to hire dozens of employees in the coming months.

Construction on the restaurant started last year at the corner of West County Road and Industrial Road, which is opposite Rosa’s Café and Tortilla Factory on West Joe Harvey Blvd. At the present, Hobbs motorists can see the exterior of the building and its facade from North Lovington Highway, while the interior is becoming “complete.”

“We are currently looking at an opening date in May pending construction timelines,” Marissa Sharpless, public relations manager for McAlister’s Deli, confirmed this week.

Founded in 1989, McAlister’s Deli is a fast casual dining chain with more than 400 locations throughout 28 states. It offers a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches, spuds, desserts, sides and drinks, including its “Famous Tea.” The current New Mexico locations are in Carlsbad, Artesia, Las Cruces and Albuquerque, while there are west Texas locations in Andrews, Midland, Odessa, Lubbock and Amarillo.

“McAlister’s Deli Hobbs is looking to hire 60-plus employees over the next few months,” Heather Norton, guest services manager at McAlister’s Deli-Southwest Deli Group, stated Friday. “We will actually be hosting a job fair at the end of April to get together some wonderful people! Construction is on the way! The inside is becoming complete and we are getting closer and closer every day towards being ready for our Grand Opening Day!”

Norton added that a May opening date is “still tentative” at this time.

The Hobbs restaurant has been years in the making. News of McAlister’s Deli’s interest in Hobbs was first reported in November 2013. In July 2015, It was confirmed that land was purchased at the present construction site. The location had previously been home to Wagon Wheel Café and Curves.

The restaurant may be followed at its Facebook page, McAlister’s Deli-Hobbs. Visit www.mcalistersdeli.com for more information about its menu, locations and rewards program for customers.