Five Lea women honored at annual Heritage Tea event

Approximately 120 women, mostly decked out in their favorite hats, silliest hats or prettiest hats attended the Western Heritage Museum and Cowboy Hall of Fame’s Women’s Heritage Tea last Saturday.

This year, for the first time, five women who have made significant contributions to their community were honored at the tea.

The five honorees are Joyce Walker, Joan Tucker, Bonnie Moran, Wilma Brooks and Dinora Guthrie.

Mary Lyle, director of education at the museum, said, “This year’s event was so successful, that we intend to select honorees every year. The public will be able to nominate individuals whom they feel worthy of this life-time achievement award.”

Members of the Tuesday Book Club, dressed is costume, served the tea. They are Molly

Easley, Bernadette Granger, Karen Salb, Tina

Kunko, and Kelly Holladay.