ICYMI: Lady Eagles rally to win epic state final

Lady Eagles rally to win epic state final

ALBQUERQUE – It was just about as impossible as it gets, but per usual, the Hobbs girls’ basketball team pulled it off.

Trailing by two points with just 3.7 seconds left in regulation of the Class 6A state basketball tournament championship game Saturday in The Pit, the second-seeded Lady Eagles ran their typical “clutch” inbound play to give them a chance from their own baseline. Kiara Knight ended up going to the free-throw line with less than one second left (0:00.4), knocked down both free throws (her only two attempts of the game) to force overtime, and Hobbs outscored top-seeded Cibola in the extra period by a landslide to win its first state championship, 64-55, since 2004.

It was all part of an effort inwhich the Lady Eagles erased a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter, despite valiant performances from the Lady Cougars’ Kayla Martinez (22 points, 10 rebounds) and Amaya Brown (16 points, 17 rebounds).

Amaya Lewis – who led Hobbs in scoring all year – seemingly couldn’t part with the championship trophy by bringing it into the interview room after the game.

“(My heart) hasn’t let go of that trophy, probably never will,” Lewis said. “I’m speechless. … I can’t believe this is happening, but I’m really happy.”

Of course, she wasn’t alone in the joy of winning the state championship.

“I’ve been wanting (to win) too long,” Knight said. “It finally happened.”

“It was fun,” Hobbs head coach Joe Carpenter added. “We just kept answering. That’s what you want out of your team. Win or lose, you want them to be strong. … And that’s what they’ve done all year.”

Brown had a chance to make a dramatic Hobbs comeback more difficult with her team up 52-51 in the waning seconds, as foul trouble forced the Lady Eagles to try for a steal before putting her at the line with four seconds left. But Brown missed the second free throw before the Lady Eagles grabbed the rebound and called timeout, setting the stage for a seemingly miracle result.

MacKenzye Gibson – who finished with 10 points and two steals – chucked a desperation inbound pass down court from the Hobbs baseline to a double-covered Ayanna Smith. The ball ricocheted off Smith’s hands toward the basket, only for Knight to swoop in to grab it, go for a layup, and get fouled.

She didn’t seem to flinch, though admitted after the game it was the most nervous she’d ever been. But she sunk both free throws to tie the game at 53-53, and Ayanna Smith, Amiah Smith, Lewis and Knight combined to outscore Cibola 11-2 in overtime.

Knight scored 13 of her co-team-high18 points after the third quarter ended, hitting one of her four 3-pointers midway through the fourth to bring Hobbs to a 42-40 deficit, and another tied the game at 48 with 2:36 to go in regulation. Though, the free throws seemed to be the biggest contribution, as the team had shot horrendously from the line (16-of-31) outside of those two clutch makes.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better kid to be at the line,” Carpenter said. “It’s a senior. You’ve got to get senior leadership at The Pit, we know that. … After we got fouled and (Knight) hit those two free throws, it just gave us momentum.”

“I was just telling myself I’ve got to hit them,” Knight added. “If not, it’s over for us.”

Of course, there were other factors that led to this nearly impossible win.

Martinez, who gave Hobbs fits all night with her tenacious energy, athleticism and shooting ability, fouled out with a few minutes left to go in the fourth. Brown had four fouls throughout the fourth quarter, and the other top Cibola player, Adamari Wadell, fouled out later on.

As Hobbs went on a 10-2 run to turn a 42-35 deficit with 5:23 remaining in regulation into a 45-44 lead with 3:19 to go, Cibola’s energy was clearly diminished. Martinez made a lazy foul after Cibola went up 48-45 to head to the bench, and Brown seemingly tried to carry the load on her shoulders the rest of the way.

Not even the Florida State-commit could do that against a resilient Hobbs defense led by Lewis, Amiah Smith, Ayanna Smith and Gibson, and that played into the Lady Eagles’ favor. The second half has been Hobbs’ calling card all year, so it’s only fitting it came back to win then.

“We take pride in being in better shape than everyone else, but Cibola is in good shape,” Carpenter said. “They just got into a couple foul troubles late and fouled out, and so it just changed the complexion a bit. … (But) we still had to come down and execute and hit shots. We still had to have steals, get loose balls.

“I felt like we did that.”

Nearly everybody that played served a role for Hobbs.

Ayanna Smith turned in a big second half to finish with 18 points, seven rebounds, three steals and most of the team’s nine blocks, while Amiah Smith had four points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Lewis posted 11 points and eight rebounds with her three steals, and Ciara Mackey and Za’Riah Griffin also scored for Hobbs.