Hobbs church opens new temple

Saturday was a big day for the Eben-Ezer Assembly Apostolic Church.

Located at 1924 E. Oak, members and friends of the church held a ribbon cutting and inauguration of the new temple, or sanctuary.

The church’s old temple is now the fellowship hall.

It’s the third structure the church has built since it originated in the mid 1980s on Taylor Street. It moved to its current location where the previous temple was built around 1989, and as the church grew it became apparent three years ago that a larger temple was needed.

With more than 120 members, church officials are thankful for their support as well as that of a number of businesses in neighbors who helped build the new temple.

“We have trying with all of our strength to get this place ready for the honor and the glory of the Lord for three long years,” said Pastor Cornelio Martinez. “And it took a lot of money, dedication, time and a lot of prayer, for this to happen.”

Martinez said Saturday’s celebration was for the church members who worked on the project.

“It is very special because we are following Biblical guidelines,” said Martinez who became the church’s pastor in 2007. “Of all the people God had chosen to build temples, they built them with the strength of the Lord in them and with their hands … to protect the people.”

Martinez’s brother, Carlos Martinez, was the church’s first pastor in 1984 and was on site for the ribbon cutting, which was done by New Mexico Apostolic Assembly Bishop Jimmy Arrellano. The event was followed by a special church ceremony and then fellowship of church members, and those neighbors and businesses who helped with the project.

“Our neighbors, the community and the businesses have been amazing,” Cornelio Martinez said. “There wasn’t a time when we didn’t need support, either with man power or financially. It’s like God spoke to them and they would bring the finances, the support and their blessing. Members of the community come and tell us that they love the songs that we sing during our services. I think this is where God wants us to be.”

The church celebrates on Sundays with Bible school at 10:30 a.m., and a celebration service at noon.

“We are going to have a celebration service today,” Martinez said. “and again and again and again!”