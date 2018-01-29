Aranda takes over as Hispano chamber president

The Hobbs Hispano Chamber of Commerce (HHCC) welcomes Rosa Aranda as its new board president. Aranda replaces Saul Villarreal who just completed his second term as president.

Aranda, whose first day as president was Jan. 2, is an entrepreneur at heart. She is the owner of Got Safety? LLC, and has been in business for 10 years. She also owns La Reyna LLC and in 2018 launched Oro Negro Graphics, LLC an e-commerce virtual store.

“I am very excited,” Aranda said of her appointment. “The chamber is not sole entity upon its self. It’s compromised more than 300 businesses and organizations. Good people from businesses volunteering their valuable time, expertise and resources to the efforts of the Hispano chamber. Needless to say the strength of the Hispano chamber comes from its members. They are committed to the process and prosperity for all and work to enhance the businesses and our community.”

Aranda has been involved in the Hispano Chamber for many years and has been a member since 2009. She has volunteered for various Hispano Chamber events such as the Fiesta de Salud (Health Fair). In 2012 she was awarded the “Business Person of the Year” by the Hispano Chamber of Commerce. She joined the board in 2016.

As he departs the board, Villarreal acknowledged and expressed his gratitude to the HHCC Community partners for their year-round support: Urenco USA, AG Custom Sheet Metal, New Mexico Junior College, the Color Printer and the Kassis Companies. He also gives thanks to the City of Hobbs including Mayor Sam Cobb and the members of the city commission and city manager their support of the Hispano Chamber and our business community.

Villarreal would also like to thank the recently retired board members: Carlos Ayala, Tim Benavidez, Monica Boyle, Dora Chavarria, Oscar (O.J) Jaquez, Tony Mendoza, Rose Scott, Johnny Vega and Laura Castillo.

“Because of their contributions and their leadership, we continue to be a stronger and better organization year after year,” Villarreal said.

Villarreal also congratulates Aranda and the new Hispano Chamber of Commerce board members Jose Moreno (Hydro-steam Oilfield Services), Ezequiel Rodriguez (BJ Services), Susana Arvizu (Wells Fargo), Rosa Smith (Noalmark Broadcasting) and Noel Ponce (Urenco USA).

“I would like to thank our business members, my beautiful family and Lea County State Bank, my employer, for allowing me the time to serve and make a difference in the community; it has been a privilege and an honor.” Villarreal said.