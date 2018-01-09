2 die in separate crashes

Texas man killed near Jal

New Mexico State Police is investigating a fatal one-vehicle rollover that occurred Sunday night outside of Jal on a county road.

The driver, a central Texas resident, was ejected from the vehicle and later died from his injuries while being transported to Texas for medical treatment.

The crash occurred at about 8:25 p.m. Sunday about 25 miles southeast of Jal on County Road 2, near milepost 6.

State police announced Monday that its initial investigation indicate a 2010 Dodge truck was travelling north on County Road 2 when it “left the roadway for reasons unknown and overturned multiple times.”

The Dodge truck’s driver was identified as James Sit-ton, 28, of West, Texas. The City of West is located about 70 miles south of the Dallas-Forth Worth metropolitan area.

State police further announced that Sitton had been ejected from the vehicle and transported to the Jal airport by EMS personnel. He was flown to Odessa Medical Center in Texas, but died from his injuries en route.

Jal EMS personnel transported a passenger in the truck to Winkler County Memorial Hospital in Kermit, Texas. State police did not give further information about the passenger’s identity or their medical condition.

Rollover kills Lovington man

A Lovington man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash outside of Plains, Texas, after he lost control of his truck.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers in Yoakum County responded to a rollover crash on U.S. Route 82, about seven miles west of Plains, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The vehicle involved in the crash was a 2004 Dodge pickup truck driven by Daniel Davila, 20, of Lovington.

“Preliminary investigation shows that vehicle one was traveling west on U.S. 82 approximately seven miles west of Plains, Texas,” DPS stated. “For an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled multiple times into a ditch south of the roadway. During the crash, Davila was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.”

No other information on the crash was available, as of Monday. Texas DPS stated Davila was not wearing his seatbelt.