VIDEO: Each student gets a Bike at Llano Elementary

The Ride for Bikes program donated more than 230 kindergarten-size bicycles with a child’s name on it Monday at Llano Elementary School Monday morning in Lovington. Each kindergarten student at Llano Elementary received a bike and a helmet.
