North Hobbs McDonald’s under construction

The McDonald’s in north Hobbs is undergoing an exterior remodel, which is planned to be completed in mid-December.

Kenny Fadke, Hobbs and Lovington McDonald’s owner operator, said McDonald’s located at 3726 N Lovington Highway, near Walmart, began its exterior remodel Monday.

“This is the final phase of a five-year remodel process,” Fadke said.

In 2012, a side-by-side drive thru was added and in 2015 the dining room was updated with an upgraded décor selection and flooring.

Fadke said the exterior remodel phase should be completed in 30 to 45 days.

“We will have some sidewalk ADA upgrades and extract the old style roof line and replace it with a sleek arcade design,” Fadke said.

After the exterior remodel project is complete, ordering kiosks will be added inside the restaurants, as well at the McDonald’s restaurants located at 415 S Dal Paso and 1809 N Turner Street.

The dining room will remain open during the remodel project and the drive-thru will have limited service, according to Fadke.

“The restaurant will have all lanes marked and directional markers to assist our guests around the building,” Fadke said.