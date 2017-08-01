VIDEO: Lea County Team Roping Championships

The Lea County Team Roping Championship was held Sunday, July 30 at Jake McClure Arena at the Lea County Fairgrounds in Lovington, N.M. The team of Rene Cervantes and Jonathan Alvarado are the first-place average winners. The top 12 teams out of 176 entered will have a chance to win $2,000 during the Shoot-Out Round on Aug. 10.
