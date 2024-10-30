County approves $2 million for 2025 Fair & Rodeo

Christina Holt/News-Sun

With the conclusion of the 2024 Fair and Rodeo, preparations for next year’s event are in motion, almost before the dust from the show ring has cleared.

Lea County Fair and Rodeo Board Chair Kris Allen proposed 16 resolutions for approval at the regular Lea County Commission meeting on Thursday.

Commissioners approved a total of about $2 million for the 2025 Fair and Rodeo, which included about $424,407 in contracts, a $1.5 million budget for the entertainment artist fees and $114,250 for the advertising budget.

The 2024 budget for the entertainment artist fees was set at $1.7 million but only about $1.5 million was actually spent.

Lea County Fairgrounds Director Wyatt Duncan said since about $1.5 million was spent this year on entertainment fees, it was decided to keep the 2025 budget that amount.

Fair and Rodeo board members received mixed comments about the amount of money spent on entertainment fees, according to the minutes of their meeting from Sept. 17

Fair and Rodeo board member Dee Ann Kimbro was quoted in the minutes she did not receive good feedback from the community regarding the large amount of money spent.

However, Fair and Rodeo Vice Chair Brian Pointer stated in the minutes he was told by community members how much they enjoyed the concert series and were thankful.

The entertainment booking agent contract is different from the others and not included in the total amount of $2 million.

Linda Brown and Associates contract was approved for 15 percent of the entertainment artist fees that are booked for the Lea County concert series.

In 2024, Linda Brown and Associates was paid about $225,000, since approximately $1.5 million was spent on the entertainment concert series, according to Duncan.

If the cost of entertainment for 2025 is less than the $1.5 million that is budgeted, the amount paid to the booking agent will be adjusted accordingly, Duncan said.

Wright’s Amusement will be bringing their midway entertainment back to Lea County in 2025, but the contract is also a bit different from the others.

Wright’s Amusement will pay Lea County 35 percent of any earnings over $400,000. In 2024, about $253,851 was paid to Lea County, Duncan said.

Duncan also said John Ring, owner of Wright’s Amusement, donated about $10,000 to the live stock sale add-ons, which is done out of the “kindness of his heart.”

Wright’s Amusement is “one of those vendors that actually contributes back to the fair and rodeo. He gives a specific amount of money to the sale to buy animals every year. That’s saying a lot. It’s easy to come take our money and leave,” Lea County Commissioner Dean Jackson said.

The following were budget items were also approved by commissioners:

• Professional Bullfighter Jake King for $3,800;

• Professional Bullfighter Clay Heger for $3,800;

• Rodeo Announcer Andy Stewart for $10,000;

• Rodeo photographer Peggy Gander dba Cowboy Images for $1,800;

• Professional rodeo video producer Road Runner Productions, LLC for $20,000;

• Rodeo sound producer Ryan Killingsworth for $7,500;

• Rodeo specialty act Benjamin Brian Patton for $2,500 per performance;

• Rodeo media specialist Ted Harbin for $4,000;

• VIP caterer for competitors Wally Roberts for $14,625;

• Professional barrel man Justin Rumford for $15,000;

• Pro Rodeo Professional Stock Contractor Pete Carr $149,050;

• Sound and lighting production provider Epicenter Productions, LLC $202,332 plus New Mexico gross receipts tax;

• Carnival ride and game provider Wright’s Amusement;

• Concert Series Entertainment booking agent Linda Brown and Associates for 15 percent of the Entertainment Artist Fees booked for the Lea County Concert Series;

• Entertainment artist fees budget for $1.5 million;

• Advertising budget for $114,250.