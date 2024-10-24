Officers in vehicle crash were headed to call for suspect with a gun

Officers in vehicle crash were headed to call for suspect with a gun

Officers in vehicle crash were headed to call for suspect with a gun

Caleb A. Gallegos/News-Sun

After being recognized by Hobbs Police officers for an outstanding warrant, a Hobbs man led HPD officers on a foot chase with a gun and allegedly pointed the gun at officers in the process of being detained.

That foot chase and gun triggered a lights and sirens response by area officers that resulted in the two HPD patrol vehicles to crash into each other on Turner while on their way to the call.

Brian M. Cofer, 46, of Hobbs, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with felon in possession of a firearm or destructive device and aggravated assault, both third-degree felonies; resisting, evading, obstructing an officer, probation violation and two failure to appear warrants, all misdemeanors.

Around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 16 HPD officers were patrolling the 1500 block of San Mateo when officers allegedly saw Cofer who was “recognized from previous professional encounters” and an active bench warrant.

Officers state Cofer was on a step ladder adjusting a surveillance camera on the corner of the residents when officers approached Cofer. Cofer reportedly looked back and saw HPD’s patrol vehicle and began walking to the front door of the residence. Officers told Cofer to stop, to which Cofer replied “Chill, man. I’ll be right out,” and he entered the home, according to the report.

Officers state after a “brief moment” with no response, officers knocked on the front door of the residence and called for Cofer to step outside.

As officers made their way to the northwest corner of the residence, officers reportedly “heard steps as if someone was running” and then heard “a raddle of the chain-link fence,” and as officers turned the corner to the backyard, Cofer was seen running south through the alley, according to the report.

In the report, while running through the alleyway, giving chase on foot, officers yelled at Cofer to stop multiple times before Cofer attempted to jump over a fence.

Cofer allegedly attempted to jump over a four-foot chain-link fence but was grabbed by officers.

Cofer then turned in the direction of the officers. Officers then allegedly saw a black firearm in Cofer’s right hand pointed at the officers chest area and a large tablet in Cofer’s left hand, according to the report.

Officers state they “slapped the firearm from his hand, causing it to fall to the ground,” and threw Cofer over the fence. Cofer then stood up and allegedly began running towards the residence.

In the report, officers attempted to tase Cofer as he continued to flee from officers. After the first attempt to tase Cofer was unsuccessful, Cofer was brought down by the second attempt.

The report states Cofer fell to the ground after being tased and began reaching into his waistband area, and in fear of Cofer producing another weapon officers tried to secure Cofer’s hands, which he resisted. Cofer was eventually apprehended and taken to Hobbs City Jail for processing.

The firearm officers found was a COBRA chambered in 380 ACP, and had six live rounds with it.

A records check reveled Cofer to have an active bench warrant out of the Hobbs Municipal Court for failure to appeal on original charges of concealing identity, failure to comply with conditions of probation out of Chaves County Fifth Judicial District Court, and an arrest order of Probation and Parole.

Cofer is currently on probation for possession of a controlled substance.

While responding to this call for backup, two HPD officers crashed in to each other at the intersection of Turner and Snyder on Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m. One officer was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital for the injuries.

The accident report states HPD officer Joshua Thomas was traveling with his lights and sirens on as he approached the intersection of North Turner Street and East Snyder Street while the traffic signal was green and did not slow down.

The other officer involved in the accident, Tiawan Smith, was traveling with his lights and sirens west on Snyder Street when approaching the intersection that had a red light. The officer reportedly “slowed down slightly” but continued west on Snyder Street and was crashed into by the other patrol vehicle crossing the intersection, according to the report,

Because the accident involved two HPD officers, Lea County Sheriff’s Office was called in as a third party to investigate the situation.

In the report, when deputies arrived they reportedly saw both vehicles had sustained “heavy damage” and the airbags in both vehicles had been deployed, and according to a witness statement both vehicles appeared to be totaled. The building of the former Buddy’s Home Furnishings also sustained damages from at least one patrol vehicle hitting it.

The deputy cited Smith for careless driving.