Koi Asian Cuisine highlights Japanese ramen, hot pot and skewers

RICH TROUT/NEWS-SUN

Every parking space was filled except one at noon Wednesday at Koi Asian Cuisine in Hobbs.

Located at 220 W. Bender Blvd., in the former Diary Queen fast-food building, Koi Asian Cuisine is a combination of trendy Asian dishes.

“We wanted to bring particular dishes such as Japanese ramen, Chinese hot pot and skewers in Hobbs and the surrounding areas so folks could experience and enjoy what’s offered,” said owner Kevin Lui. “And, of course, we doubled down on the classic Chinese American entrees for familiarity while offering some more authentic dishes for the adventurous ones.”

Lui also co-owns the Tokyo Steak House in the Bel Aire Shopping Center on the corner of Dal Paso Street and Bender Boulevard.

At noon Wednesday, a table with six women looked pleased.

“On my plate, the presentation is great, the low-mien noodles are terrific, the green-onion pancakes were very good, and our server was very nice,” said Peggy Appleton of Hobbs.

Across the table, Lynn Fons of Hobbs smiled big regarding her lunch.

“The appetizers were really good,” Fons said.

Among the group, this was the second time Valerie Monteverde of Hobbs went to Koi Asian Cuisine.

“The fried rice was delicious,” Monteverde said about her first visit.

This time, Monteverde had picked the salt-and-pepper chicken that lay before her.

With 10 employees, Koi Asian Cuisine opened two Fridays ago on Oct. 4. The restaurant is looking for a full-time manager while employing a temporary manager.

“We’re from Hobbs,” said Jerv Lui, Kevin’s son, by phone. “Dad moved here from China 30 years ago.”

Jerv does not work at the restaurant.

When Kevin purchased the Dairy Queen building in 2019, Jerv said his father didn’t have a specific plan for a restaurant.

After being asked what sets his eatery apart from other Asian restaurants, Kevin said the Japanese ramen because it’s not available anywhere else in Hobbs.

“And the hot pot is a specialty stew dish with anything you want to put in it,” Kevin said. “The broth makes the flavor. Japanese ramen is made from pork and chicken broth and noodles.

Koi Asian Cuisine features a pick-up window and drive-through.

“We remodeled for almost one year,” Kevin said. “We bring new style, barbecue, hot pot, and real Japanese ramen.”

As a young man, Kevin worked in Japan as a cook. The restaurant business is all he’s done, including working as a hibachi chef at Benihana.

In 2013, after moving to Hobbs, Kevin joined other partners to establish Tokyo Steak House.