Global bestselling author and award-winning podcast host of On Purpose, Jay Shetty to Speak at Jack Maddox Distinguished Speaker Series

HOBBS, NM – Jay Shetty, a global bestselling author, award-winning podcast host of On Purpose, and purpose-driven entrepreneur is slated as the next speaker in the Jack Maddox Distinguished Speaker Series. The event, presented by the JF Maddox Foundation and University of the Southwest, is scheduled at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 4th at the R.N. Tydings Auditorium on the Hobbs High School campus. Tickets are available at JayShettyHobbs.eventbrite.com.

Born in London, Shetty embarked on a transformative journey as a Hindu monk before merging ancient wisdom with the digital world. His podcast, “On Purpose with Jay Shetty”, tops the charts as the world’s leading Health and Wellness podcast with over 35 million monthly downloads and features influential guests such as Oprah, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Tom Holland, and Kobe Bryant.

“Jay Shetty has an inspiring journey of transformation and inspiration that has reached people around the globe and now – right here in Lea County,” said TJ Parks, CEO of the JF Maddox Foundation. “We are excited Jay will be with us to share his story of purpose and wisdom.”

Jay’s books, “Think Like A Monk” and “8 Rules of Love,” offer profound insights and have topped bestseller lists. To bring these enlightening teachings from “8 Rules of Love” to life, Shetty embarked on his first-ever worldwide tour, “Jay Shetty: Love Rules.” Jay’s pandemic initiatives and charitable work have made a significant impact. In 2020, he joined forces with Give India, raising over $5 million in just 24 hours, and assisted over 800 students in obtaining educational programming for a year through Pencils of Promise, which led to him being awarded Philanthropist of the Year by Pencils of Promise.

Continuing his mission to empower and inspire, Shetty co-founded House of 1212—a purpose-driven talent agency representing the world’s most influential creators, thought leaders, and innovators. In June 2023, Jay and his wife Radhi Devlukia launched Juni, an adaptogenic sparkling tea – a simple way to make wellness part of your daily routine. Jay has been featured in publications such as Vogue, The New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Men’s Health, and The Wall Street Journal. Additionally, he has made appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, TODAY Show, Good Morning America, The Drew Barrymore Show, and Nightline. Shetty’s mission extends to coaching as the founder of the Jay Shetty Certification School, speaking engagements on behalf of powerhouses like Google, Microsoft, Netflix, HSBC, and online courses.

Since 1989, the JF Maddox Foundation and University of the Southwest have partnered to host the Jack Maddox Distinguished Speaker Series. The speaker series aims to contribute to the quality of life in Lea County, New Mexico, and the surrounding area by providing nationally recognized speakers for intellectual stimulation and entertainment. Past speakers from the lecture series include NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, Former First Lady Laura Bush, television host Mike Rowe, and General Colin Powell.

For tickets or additional information on the Jack Maddox Distinguished Speaker Series, please visit jfmaddox.org or call 575-492-2141.