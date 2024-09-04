Column: Hobbs Campaign for Grade-Level Reading

Hobbs Campaign for Grade-Level Reading: Creating more hopeful futures for children

Elizabeth Wieser/JF Maddox Foundation

Marie, a third-grade student, sat at her desk and watched her classmates’ hands shoot up when her teacher asked for a volunteer to read the next page of the book they were reading together. She looked down hoping no one would notice her hand was not raised and said a silent prayer that her teacher would not call on her. While she was a bright girl, her lack of literacy skills was holding her back from not only academic success but also from building confidence and creating meaningful social connections with her peers.

Fortunately for students like Marie, groups like the Hobbs Campaign for Grade-Level Reading have been established to help children meet and exceed their reading goals. Comprised of more than 40 partners including members from the local school district, nonprofit organizations, elected officials, business leaders, healthcare organizations and early childhood providers, the goal of the Hobbs Campaign for Grade-Level Reading’s is that by 2033, 80 percent of children in Hobbs will read at grade level by the end of third grade.

The Campaign’s main focus is helping children read, but they also prioritize providing free reading materials to eliminate barriers for kids. Alongside its partners, the Hobbs Campaign for Grade-Level Reading has supported Hobbs Little Libraries and Paloma’s Play Corners which can be found at Hobbs City Hall, CORE, New Mexico Junior College,[GU2] United Way of Lea County office, The Phoenix House, Susana Arvizu Insurance, Hobbs Apartments, City Park, Heizer Park, and Booker T. Washington School Park. Additionally, the Campaign has partnered with Nor-Lea Hospital District’s Hobbs Medical Clinic to distribute kids’ books during pediatrician appointments, as well as the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin to support Power Bags with books and reading resources for new parents at Covenant Hobbs Hospital. The Hobbs Municipal Schools has also expanded access to books through its summer readers program, providing all K-5 students with fun, age-appropriate books to build their home libraries.

Of course, the need to equip our educators with tools to support student success is paramount. Recently, the JF Maddox Foundation was joined by New Mexico Public Education Department Secretary for Public Education, Dr. Arsenio Romero, as part of a Lea County Schools AIM Pathways Leadership Training. The training program helps advance the Hobbs Campaign for Grade-Level Reading’s mission and was developed for district leaders and administrators seeking to create an organizational vision for effective literacy instruction. It also prepares participants to lead change, implementing systems-based approaches to support teachers as they put evidence-based practices to work in their classrooms. Superintendents from Hobbs Municipal Schools, Lovington Municipal Schools, Eunice High School, Tatum Municipal Schools and Jal Schools participated in the training, sharing ideas and vowing to work together to create solutions.

Hobbs Municipal Schools Superintendent Gene Strickland said, “Building a strong foundation in literacy early on is the key to unlocking lifelong success. Not only does it empower children with the skills to navigate and thrive in an ever-changing world, but it also significantly boosts earning potential as adults and enhances their effectiveness in the workforce.”

With only 33 percent of 3rd-grade students in Hobbs reading at grade level, according to New Mexico Public Education Department 2021-2022 data, the road to ensuring literacy for Lea County students will have challenges. However, the commitment from community partners to jump in and do all they can to level the playing field and ensure that all children have the same access to resources and assistance has been inspiring.

Becca Titus, Executive Director for the United Way of Lea County, said, “Finding ways to support students and improve their literacy rates has truly been a community-wide endeavor. When we come together to support reading and learning, we build a stronger foundation for every child’s future and uplift our entire society.”

To learn more about the Hobbs Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, please visit www.HobbsCampaignforGradeLevelReading.com.

Elizabeth Wieser is the Early Literacy Project Manager for the Hobbs Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, a project of the JF Maddox Foundation. With a goal to have 80 percent of Hobbs children reading at grade level by the end of third grade, the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading will focus on early childhood experiences, engaging community partners and educating families, to inspire young readers throughout the community.