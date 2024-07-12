Teens arrested for high speed chase and guns charges

Caleb A. Gallegos/News-Sun

Hobbs teens were arrested Saturday after leading Lea County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle reportedly going 111 mph, then allegedly disposing of a stolen gun later found and used by a 5-year-old child.

A 15-year-old male was arrested July 6, and charged with receiving or transferring stolen vehicles, tampering, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, receiving stolen property (firearm), all fourth-degree felonies; resisting, evading, obstructing an officer and negligent use of a deadly weapon, both misdemeanors.

At around 7:00 a.m. July 6, deputies responded to assist an ongoing pursuit at the intersection of S. Eunice Highway and Billy Walker Road in Hobbs.

In the report, deputies reportedly saw a black Ford Dually pick-up truck, traveling eastbound on Monument Road “at a high rate of speed.”

Using a Stalker Radar, deputies reportedly recorded the pick-up truck going a speed of 111 mph, according to the report.

The report stated deputies followed the vehicle at a speed range of 80 mph as it continued east, nearing railroad tracks on the Eunice Highway.

Stop Sticks were placed at the railroad tracks as the vehicle approached, and were reportedly struck by the vehicle’s right front and rear tires as it passed the tracks, according to the report.

In the LSCO report, deputies then saw the vehicle approach S. Eunice Highway, where it turned and headed north past Mile Post 46, then turned east on Stanolind Road.

The report stated deputies saw the vehicle approach the intersection of 14th Street and Stanolind Road, where it turned north on 14th street. The vehicle continued northbound on 14th St. then turned west on Main St. The vehicle then turned north on 8th St., then west on Marland St, cutting through a field on the north side of Marland.

The vehicle then reportedly continued driving through streets like Byers, Douglas, White, Donohue, Dunnam, Willow, Snyder, Eastern, Clinton and Marland, where they passed the High School, Scharbauer and Bataan, according to the report.

When deputies arrived at the intersection of Bataan and Clinton, two hispanic passengers got out of the vehicle and began running on foot when the vehicle came to a stop, west from the location the vehicle was stopped.

Deputies then attempted a High Risk stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed west on Clinton. The vehicle then turned south on Jefferson then north on Dal Paso, where deputies lost visual of the vehicle, according to the report.

A witness had seen one of the juveniles, who matched the description of the juveniles who fled on foot, “dump something inside a trashcan in a backyard,” the report stated.

A loaded 9mm extended magazine was found inside the trashcan and a shoe impression near the 1200 block of E. Park, according to the report.

In the report, Hobbs Police Department saw two juveniles, who reportedly matched the initial description, running on foot, westbound on Marland, south of the high school.

When LSCO deputies arrived, the two juveniles were in front of a residential building at Jim’s RV Park, and “appeared to be sweaty and out of breath,” according to the report.

Deputies entered the RV park’s north entrance and saw the juveniles walking toward the southwest end of the RV park. Deputies then stepped out with the juveniles near the second RV on the southwest corner, according to the report.

The two juveniles were detained and deputies called their guardians. A picture of the juveniles shoes impressions were taken, which reportedly matched the one found where the extended 9mm magazine was found.

Deputies informed JPO, who told deputies to release one juvenile to his guardian and to hold one for JPO, according to the report.

While at the LCSO, a call for service was received regarding a 5-year-old child who had reportedly discharged a firearm at another RV, at Jim’s RV Park, according to the report.

The babysitter who was watching over the 5-year-old child heard gunshots and came outside and grabbed the child, the report stated.

Deputies saw a Glock 45, 9mm, handgun, missing its magazine, and a black Ruger 9mm handgun near the second RV in the southwest corner.

When deputies conducted a records check of the weapons, the Ruger 9mm, was reported stolen out of Ector County.

The vehicle was located in the front of a residence on the 200 block of W. Yeso, the report stated.