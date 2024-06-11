Ready, Set, Swim

Azure Mitchell /News-Sun

Tackle the summer heat with your local aquatic centers. Hobbs, Lovington, Jal and Eunice pools are ready for their community to join them. Spend your summer with splash pads and indoor/outdoor pools where you can cool off or catch a tan.

With three pools and five splash pads, Hobbs is welcoming the summer frenzy with open arms. Del Norte and Humble pool are seasonal aquatic centers that carry on until late fall. Del Norte pool at Del Norte Park is open 12 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday from The fee to get in is $2 for ages 4-61, anyone otherwise receives free entry. Both pools will close Sept. 3 for the start of the school year.

On Grimes St. the Humble pool is open 12 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Every day there is a fee of $2 for ages 18-61. Doug McDaniel, Hobbs recreational director, said the city has created an aquatics division. This division uses a team of 36 lifeguards who can work at all pools in the area.

There are also five splash pads located throughout the area. Splash pads are open 10:30 a.m.to 7:30 p.m. daily. There are no lifeguards on duty, however they do have emergency phones available to the public.

Concerning the Heizer pool, McDaniel said that the facility will not be open for the foreseeable future.

“We’ve talked about creating a splash pad at that location (Heizer),” McDaniel said, along with plans for a new swimming pool for the city.

“The city does have some plans in the future for a multigenerational family aquatic center,” McDaniel said. “The city has retained a design firm to come up with a design and plan for that facility.”

McDaniel said the city received a $600,000 grant to help offset the costs of planning the design but there is currently no funding for construction. He hopes to have the conceptual design and costs by late September. One possible location being discussed for the facility is the Taylor Ranch neighborhood.

The CORE, Center of Recreational Excellence located on Lovington Highway is equipped with a competition pool, a therapy pool and a water park. Open swim at CORE is 12 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 12 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 12 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Daily entry fee is $4 for residents ages 1-12 and $7 for non-residents. Adults 18-61 is $7 for residents and $10 for non-residents. CORE is fully staffed with lifeguards in each area. More information can be found on their website.

In Lovington, David Miranda, Lovington city manager, said that although the former city pool does not have any plans to open due to the vandalism caused and its poor condition, Lovington still offers the facilities inside of the Lovington Wellness Center and a newly reconfigured splash pad located in Chaparral Park. Lovington Wellness Center contains an indoor pool positioned behind the Nor-Lea Hospital District. They offer a daily entry fee of $7 or various membership rates. The pool is open throughout the week except for Sundays. Wellness Center hours vary.

The Chaparral Park splash pad is open 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and offers free Wi-Fi, shade and picnic tables.

“Through funds provided by Lea County Electric we’re able to reconfigure the plumbing,” Miranda said.

The reconstruction cost about $55,000 and water now goes once through the system then into the sewer as opposed to a loop. There are no lifeguards on duty but a first aid kit and a telephone line for emergency calls are available. Miranda also said he hopes to one day open a second splash pad closer to the center of town.

The Lovington splash pad will be stay open throughout the fall, Miranda said.

Although there is no splash pad available in Eunice, the Eunice swimming pool located by Marshall Park is open and ready for you to soak up the sun. They do not operate on Monday or Tuesday, but are open 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Gayla Rouse, aquatic facility manager and recreation director, confirms the pool is fully staffed with licensed lifeguards and offers a kiddie area for young kids not yet ready to swim. The kiddie area contains a play facility and two slides.

The aquatic facility charges $2 per person ages 7 and older for entry. Ages six and under get in free. The last day of operation will be Aug. 1 so pack your swimsuit and join the fun.

The Jal swimming pool is ready to begin their aquatic adventures. Christy Little, pool manager, said the Jal School Swimming Pool located on East Panther Avenue is staffed with 10 lifeguards to ensure the well-being of all who attend. For further safety, Little also added that there are two Emergency Medical Services personnel in town that are lifeguard instructors who are able to certify people in the surrounding areas who might need it. The pool will be open 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday for all who wish to splash around this summer. Admission is $2 for students, $3 for adults and free for people 55 and older. This swimming pool also offers adult swim free to Jal residents 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

The Jal School Swimming Pool plans to close on the last day of July to prepare for back-to-school.

Jal Lake Park houses a splash pad open to all. It began its operations May, 22 and runs from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily. They’re equipped with all safety requirement required by the state, including an emergency phone and first aid kit. Van Myrick, Jal Public Works Director, said as long as the weather is warm, they’ll continue its operations.

Don’t miss out on the summer fun, cool off at a pool or splash pads near you:

DEL NORTE POOL

TUE-SUN 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

4314 N GRIMES ST.

575-392-8161

HUMBLE POOL

WED-FRI 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SAT & SUN 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

700 S GRIMES ST.

575-397-9337

CORE CENTER OF RECREATIONAL

TUE-FRI 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

SAT 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

SUN 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

4827 N LOVINGTON HWY.

575-393-2673

HOBBS splash pads

MON-SUN 10:30 a.m.to 7:30 p.m

TAYLOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1800 E PECOS

MILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

200 W COPPER AVE.

JEFFERSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

400 W WASHINGTON ST.

WASHINGTON PARK

520 S 4TH ST.

CITY PARK

1001 E CLINTON ST.

LOVINGTON WELLNESS CENTER

VARIOUS HOURS

1625 N MAIN ST.

575-739-1690

CHAPARRAL PARK splash pads

MON-SUN 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

1005 S COMMERCIAL ST.

575-396-2884

EUNICE SWIMMING POOL

WED-SAT 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

SUN- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

1702 11TH ST.

575-394-0189

JAL SCHOOL SWIMMING POOL

MON-SAT 1p.m. to 5 p.m.

200 E PANTHER AVE.

575-395-3262