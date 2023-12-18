New Lovington Police Chief selected

Bake Ovard/News-Sun

LOVINGTON — During Monday night’s regular Lovington City Commission meeting the selection process to name a new police chief in Lovington was narrowed to just one name — Joe Clark.

Clark is currently the Sergeant Detective for the department and serves in the Criminal Investigations Division.

Lovington City Manager, and former Lovington Police Chief, David Miranda said Clark has been with the LPD for about 20 years off and on.

Clark started as a police officer with the department in 2002, eventually promoting to patrol sergeant and training sergeant. He was first named detective sergeant in 2012, before leaving the department in 2014 and returning in 2022.

The selection process for a new Lovington Police Chief has been ongoing for a few months, Miranda told the News-Sun.

There was a round of interviews with six applicants, which was narrowed down to three applicants. Commissioners then did the final interviews at Monday night’s meeting, with them selecting Clark.

“Joe Clark is a cop’s cop,” Miranda told the News-Sun. “He is a longstanding member of this community and he is greatly involved in the community. I feel he genuinely cares about his officers.”

Clark’s family moved to Lovington in 1974. He graduated from Lovington High School in 1985, and attended New Mexico Junior College.

“I love Lovington and I’m invested in the safety for all citizens of our town,” Clark wrote in his letter of intent.

There are still some details to work out — such as finalizing the salary — before the hiring is official and Clark is sworn in as chief.

And, since the Christmas holiday is less than two weeks away, and the next official Lovington Commission isn’t until Jan. 8, Miranda said he isn’t sure if the placement will be official this year.

“(But,) the transition has already kind of started,” Miranda said.

According to the letter of intent Clark sent to the commissioners and city manager, he stated his skill set and experience match well with the needs of the city and police department.

“I am an experienced detective sergeant with demonstrated skills in supervising subordinates, schedule training and building a budget for the department that I’m able to work within the line items of the budget,” Clark wrote. “I am a dependable asset to the team, always punctual and determined to get the hob done. I never waiver in my contribution to our team as I am always ready to help out my co-workers to achieve the end results.

“I am a quick study with a dedication to keep learning and improving on what I know. Being organized and detail oriented makes it easier to manage my own time for the success for our team.”