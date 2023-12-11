JF Maddox awards honorarium to Boys & Girls Club to honor Mike Clampitt

JF Maddox awards honorarium to Boys & Girls Club

For the News-Sun

The JF Maddox Foundation presented the Boys & Girls Club of Hobbs with a $50,000 grant in honor of the organization’s late Chief Professional Officer Mike Clampitt.

Clampitt passed away on Oct. 10 in Lubbock, Texas.

The grant aims to honor Clampitt’s life, his professional accomplishments, and the impact he made in the community, JF Maddox Foundation Chief Executive Officer, TJ Parks said.

Clampitt served as director of the local club for 23 years where he not only impacted the lives of area youth but also was a driving force in helping to build the club’s current facility on East Broadway Street.

During his tenure, he also worked to ensure local youth who were unable to access transportation to the club’s main facility still had a safe place to go after school and established Boys & Girls Club programs at every elementary school in the Hobbs Municipal School District.

“Mike’s legacy is the Boys & Girls Club of Hobbs and the difference he made for each child who had the opportunity to benefit from their programs,” Parks said. “We know generations from now, kids will still be impacted by the work he did and the foundation he laid for youth in our community.

“It is an honor to award this grant in his memory.”

The fixed grant of $50,000 will support the Boys & Girls Club of Hobbs endowment fund. The grant award aims to provide financial resources for the club as it works to transition to new leadership.

“Through this grant, we want to help provide stability to an organization that is making a tremendous difference for our local youth,” said Parks. “We know securing financial support for these programs takes time and effort, and that can be difficult to do during a time of transition.”

“Learning to navigate our new normal without Mike’s leadership has been challenging,” said Boys & Girls Club of Hobbs Human Resources Director, Misty Funk. “The JF Maddox Foundation’s grant in memory of him will make a tremendous impact in allowing us to continue serving youth in our community.

“We look forward to continuing to provide them with a safe space and access to after-school programs to help them excel in school and lead healthy, productive lives.”

The JF Maddox Foundation is a family foundation in Lea County, headquartered in Hobbs. Alongside its partners, the foundation invests in education, social services and community development for a greater quality of life for Lea County residents.

To make a donation honoring Mike Clampitt’s legacy, please contact the Boys & Girls Club of Hobbs at 575-393-7905 or https://bgchobbs.org/.