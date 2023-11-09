Drug task force arrests 2, seizes 100+ fentanyl pills, guns

For the News-Sun

Agents with the Lea County Drug Task Force capped a two-month investigation by arresting two wanted brothers and seizing more than 100 fentanyl pills, four pistols, 365 grams of cocaine, an AR-style pistol and psilocybin mushrooms.

Both men were wanted on outstanding violent felony warrants and were known by law enforcement to traffic narcotics.

On Monday, agents with the LCDTF and U.S. Marshals raided a residence on the 300 block of W. Byers, in Hobbs and arrested Jose Alfredo Brito, 28, of Hobbs.

Brito was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition, trafficking a controlled substance: fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance: psilocybin, and multiple counts of battery on a peace officer.

A search warrant was served on the residence, and agents seized four pistols, more than 100 Fentanyl pills, and psilocybin (mushrooms).

Brito was also arrested on outstanding warrants with charges of false imprison- ment, aggravated burglary, robbery, and probation violation.

On Oct. 19 agents with the LCDTF received a tip Huerta was located at an apartment on the 8700 block of Freder- icksburg Rd. in San Antonio, Texas. The LCDTF notified agents with the U.S. Marshals Office and the Criminal Investigations Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety, who made the arrest.