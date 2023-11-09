Drug task force arrests 2, seizes 100+ fentanyl pills, guns
For the News-Sun
Agents with the Lea County Drug Task Force capped a two-month investigation by arresting two wanted brothers and seizing more than 100 fentanyl pills, four pistols, 365 grams of cocaine, an AR-style pistol and psilocybin mushrooms.
Both men were wanted on outstanding violent felony warrants and were known by law enforcement to traffic narcotics.
On Monday, agents with the LCDTF and U.S. Marshals raided a residence on the 300 block of W. Byers, in Hobbs and arrested Jose Alfredo Brito, 28, of Hobbs.
Brito was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition, trafficking a controlled substance: fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance: psilocybin, and multiple counts of battery on a peace officer.
A search warrant was served on the residence, and agents seized four pistols, more than 100 Fentanyl pills, and psilocybin (mushrooms).
Brito was also arrested on outstanding warrants with charges of false imprison- ment, aggravated burglary, robbery, and probation violation.
On Oct. 19 agents with the LCDTF received a tip Huerta was located at an apartment on the 8700 block of Freder- icksburg Rd. in San Antonio, Texas. The LCDTF notified agents with the U.S. Marshals Office and the Criminal Investigations Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety, who made the arrest.
Huerta was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance: cocaine.
A search warrant was served on the residence, and agents seized an AR-style pistol firearm and 36.5 grams of suspected cocaine.
Huerta was also arrested on outstand- ing warrants with charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated burglary, robbery, and probation violation.
Huerta has previous arrests on charges of shooting at or from a motor vehicle/aggra- vated assault, failure to appear, aggravated assault, battery against a household mem- ber, and possession of marijuana.
And, Huerta has prior conviction of trans- port or selling dangerous drugs, out of Arizona.
Brito has previous arrests on charges of aggravated assault: shooting at or from a motor vehicle, robbery with firearm (2nd offense), aggravated assault, contempt of court: child support enforcement, proba- tion violation (five times), parole viola- tion.
And, Brito has prior convictions of criminal damage and non-residential burglary, breaking and entering and false imprison- ment, resisting, evading and/or obstructing an officer, and robbery.
“The arrests of the two dangerous individuals were the result of an outstanding investigation conducted by Lea County Drug Office,” a release from the LCDTF stated.
As always, anyone with information regarding drug trafficking and/or wanted individuals is asked to contact the non-emergency phone number at the Lea County Communication Authority, 575-397- 9265, or contact the Lea County Drug Task Force agents and the US Marshals ed individuals is asked to contact the Force directly at 575-393-2835.