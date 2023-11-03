Hobbs woman charged with trafficking, conspiracy

Andy Brosig/News-Sun

A Hobbs woman faces multiple charges related to a sting operation in May that closed down an operation using social media to sell drugs.

Kaylee Denise King, 20, of Hobbs was arrested Wednesday on warrants charging trafficking in controlled substances, a second-degree felony, unlawful possession of cannabis, tampering with evidence and conspiracy, both third-degree felonies, and unlawful possession of cannabis, a fourth-degree felony.

The charges stem from the May arrest of King’s father, Jerry Wayne Chadwell, 42, also of Hobbs. Chadwell was initially charged with abuse of a child, a third-degree felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a fourth-degree felony, following a sting conducted by officers from the Lovington Police Department, Hobbs Police Department and Lea County Drug Task Force.

The initial arrests led to the seizure of about 2.5 pounds of hallucinogenic Psilocybin “magic” mushrooms valued at about $6,000, around eight pounds of marijuana with an estimated value of $25,000 on the street, other mushroom and THC-laced products and a loaded firearm.

Chadwell came on law enforcement radar in March after reports he’d been requesting sex from minors in exchange for drugs via social media.

Also in March, officers from the Drug Task Force learned of a 13-year-old boy who allegedly overdosed on “magic” mushrooms and required medical attention. The boy reportedly identified Chadwell and his vehicle, a white Chevrolet van, from photos provided by officers.

A Lovington officer contacted Chadwell via social media and reportedly arranged to buy “magic” mushrooms.

Chadwell arrived at the meeting in the company of King, according to the report.

Chadwell was arrested and taken to the Hobbs Police Department, while King was reportedly released and taken to the family home and the van was booked into evidence at the Lea County Sheriff’s Office in Lovington.

During a subsequent search of the van, officers found drugs and paraphernalia associated with the sale of drugs, according to the report.

While at HPD, Chadwell reportedly called his wife.

In a transcript of that conversation, which was recorded, Chadwell reportedly instructed King to “load everything in (a second) van and take it to my moms and just lock the doors and take the keys with you.”

Officers obtained an additional search warrant for a green Ford van, where they reportedly found additional drugs.

Another warrant to search Chadwell’s phone revealed King allegedly helped her father sell drugs, leading to the additional charges, the report said.

Chadwell is currently awaiting trial in 5th Judicial District Court in Lovington before Judge Efren Cortez.