15,000 pills, 2 lbs meth siezed

Virginia Cunningham/News-Sun

The Lea County Drug Task Force seized approximately 15,000 blue pills — suspected fentanyl — and two pounds of white crystallized substance — suspected methamphetamine — after one of their K-9’s alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Sep. 3 the LCDTF had the car secured and transported while they awaited a search warrant, according to a release.

On Sep. 5, the search warrant was signed and executed. During the search, agents found the drugs and approximately $500 in United States currency, the report stated.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $162,800, according to the LCDTF report.

“The Lea County Drug Task Force and the law enforcement agencies within Lea County know the significant negative impact fentanyl has had, not only here, but across the state,” Jeff Moyers with the LCDTF said. “LCDTF is using all the tools at its disposal to disrupt its flow and prosecute offenders.”

The drugs will be sent to the state forensics laboratory for narcotic identification, the report stated.

“The LCDTF, in a short period of time, have done a great job in terms of their seizures, as well as subsequent arrests, related to their investigations,” Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton told the News-Sun. “We will continue to use every resource available to target individuals or organizations responsible for the distribution of illegal narcotics.”

The investigation is ongoing.