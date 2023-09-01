New faces slated for Hobbs, Eunice school boards; several challenges filed

Andy Brosig, Blake Ovard/News-Sun

There will be at least two new faces on school boards in Lea County come January.

After 12 years on the Hobbs Municipal Schools Board of Education, former board President Gary Eidson has decided to step down.

“I decided 12 years has been a good journey,” Eidson told the News-Sun on Tuesday. “It’s time to let somebody else get in there and keep things going.”

Eidson also serves as a member of the Lea County Commissioners for District 3, representing north Hobbs. With the prospect of becoming Lea County Commission chair following the current election cycle, Eidson said he decided to focus his energies there.

Lea County Commission “is going to take a lot of my time,” he said. “I don’t know if I could devote my time to both these positions and do a good job of it. With three more years on the commissions I’m going to devote myself to that.”

Two people — Kerry Romine and Jennifer Grassham — have filed to run for the HMS Dist. 2 board seat. Grassham, a Hobbs native, is president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Lea County. Romine, who was born in Tatum, is assistant vice president for information technology at Lea County State Bank in Hobbs.

“I’m a parent of three kids — one who’s gone through the local school system, one in middle school and one in elementary school (in Hobbs),” Grassham said. “… as a parent I have something to contribute.

“I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about the schools. I know how important they are and how having a good school district is important to bringing people to town.”

Romine, too, has been intimately involved with Hobbs Municipal Schools since he moved to town from Tatum when he was 20 years old. His late wife was a teacher in Hobbs for 36 years and his daughter, now teaching in Artesia, began her career in the Hobbs Schools.

Romine has been a member of the Hobbs Facilities Assessment Community Team since before the district opened the Freshman High School, he said. He’s been involved at some level in most of the school construction and renovation progress the district has undertaken for many years, he said.

For both, the future of the district is about growth, Grassham and Romine said. Maintaining the level of progress seen in recent years in the district is important, they said.

“I’m a product of Hobbs Schools, I live in Hobbs today because of the schools,” Grassham said. “So much of economic development in general actually rests upon having a great school district.”

Romine agreed.

“It’s about continuing the progress that’s been made through the years and making sure out schools stay top-notch for our students and our community,” he said. “I think there’s still going to be a lot of growth in Hobbs Schools in coming years. I want to be sure we’re prepared to educate the kids in a sound manner, a manner where they’re not stressed because of overcrowding or other issues.”

Eidson offered advice to whomever takes over his vacant seat in January.

“Don’t go into that job with an agenda, for sure,” he said. “Be willing to work with the rest of the board members.”

Two additional members of the HMS Board will also be on the ballot in November. The District 4 seat currently held by Joseph Calderone and the District 3 seat of Terry O’Brain are both up for re-election in the current cycle.

But in other parts of the county a large number of residents tossed their hats in the ring for other seats to be decided at the November ballot box.

In Tatum, the town council and mayor have become so divided that one councilor stepped down, a petition to add a fifth council seat — which will not be on the November ballot — passed and legal documents have been filed to remove Mayor Amy Gutierrez from office for malfeasance, eight people registered to run for the three council seats up for grabs.

The first hearing to remove Gutierrez from office is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 in the Fifth Judicial Court in Lovington.

Both incumbent councilors in Tatum filed to retain their seats, but face six challengers. The eight candidates are: I-Leisha K. Joiner, I-Ron R. Smith, Joseph Edward Kalisek, Marilyn J. Burns, Jimmy C. Atkison, Arnulfo Ramirez, Lisa M. Tupa and David M. Jiron.

On the opposite end of the county, Jal has four at large positions on the city council up for election, and had six candidates file for those seats. Those candidates are: I-Amelia N. Trevino, Rebekah Dee Richard, Julia E. Watson, Cloyd Donald Smith, Larry Burn and Frederick Charles Seifts, IV.

In Eunice, four candidates filed to fill four seats on the city council. They are: Carlos G. Herrera, Jr., Erica Ann Jones, Edward Charo, Andrew D. Reynolds.

In other races:

• Lea Soil and Water Conservation district has three seats, and three candidates. They are: Travis Lynn Howe, of Crossroads, Ava Benge, of Lovington, and Sharla Kennedy, of Tatum.

• The Nor-Lea Hospital District has two board seats open, and only two filers: Agustin Dorado, of Tatum, for seat 1, and Rosina A. Insilan, of Lovington, for seat 2.

• The Jal Special Hospital District has three openings and three candidates: W. Stephen Aldridge, Rebecca D. Jamison and Jimmie L. Ellison.

• The Eunice Special Hospital District has three board seats open, but five candidates vying for those seats. They are: Dennis Monroe Teeters, Erica Ann Jones, Nicole Acosta, Brigitte Gayle Gardner Aguilar and Shawna L. Luster, of Eunice.

In other school board races:

• Incumbent Guy Kesner of Hobbs filed to retain his District 4 seat on the New Mexico Junior College Board of Directors.

• With three at-large seats on the Lovington Municipal Schools Board of Education, incumbents Dymoria Maker, Patti Ann Ancell and Dale Dunlap will face local businessman Clayburn Griffin, owner of digital marketing firm Clayburn Digital. A 2004 graduate of Lovington High School, Griffin said he brings to the table an understanding of the increasing influence technology plays in the world today.

“In particular, I have a good understanding of technology and how it can benefit the school system,” he said. “That’s been a big change between now and when I was in school.

“And with COVID, there was a lot of remote learning (and) it seemed like people weren’t ready for that. That’s an issue where I can help the school system understand and leverage technology.”

Griffin also said he wants to ensure the Lovington Schools remain strong for his children, currently aged 3- and 1-year-old.

“I have a couple young kids who are not in school yet but they soon will be,” Griffin said. “I want the schools to be good as they grow up.”

• There will be nine names on the ballot for three at-large seats on the Jal Municipal Schools Board of Education come November. Incumbents Jaime Earp, Kayla Lujan and Jenny Edwards will face off with challengers David Gayton, Rene Cervantes, Larry Burns, Rebekah Richard, Cruz-Martin Melchor Sanchez and Randy Chavez.

• Five names will be on the ballot for a total of three at-large seats in Eunice. But current board President Kenneth Reed will not be seeking re-election in November.

Reed said he’s enjoyed his service with the board and superintendent Dwain Haynes.

“It’s has been a privilege and an honor to get to serve my alumni,” he said. “At this time, I’m excited to see the new blood that will come into this position to strengthen our school district and the decisions that will come out of this board.”

Anthony Pender, Edward Charo and Richard Frederick Jr. have also filed their intent to challenge for the seat Reed will vacate as well as seats currently held by incumbents David Gallegos and Rosendo Caballero Jr.

• With three at-large seats up for grabs in Tatum, incumbents Daniel Palacios, Christ Stewart and Veronica Herrera were the only candidates to file by the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday.