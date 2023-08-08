James Engan named Jack Maddox Distinguished Scholar

For the News-Sun

Hobbs, NM – On Thursday, the JF Maddox Foundation announced that James Engan has been awarded the 2023 Jack Maddox Distinguished Scholarship.

Engan is a senior at Hobbs High School this fall. He is the son of Ken and Alisa Engan. He is interested in pursuing a engineering degree at Brigham Young University.

An independent selection committee reviewed 48 applications submitted to the Jack Maddox Distinguished Scholarship Program from throughout Lea County, and considered each applicant’s academic achievements, extracurricular activities and written essays.

From this applicant pool, the committee selected 20 semi-finalists for personal interviews.

From those semi-finalists, the Selection Committee selected five finalists: Cecilia Sanchez of Lovington, Emily Stuard of Hobbs, James Engan of Hobbs, Sarah Reaves of Eunice, and Teagan McCool of Hobbs.

With the award of the Jack Maddox Distinguished Scholarship, Engan will be able to pursue an undergraduate degree from a college or university of his choice in the continental United States. The Jack Maddox Distinguished Scholarship covers all costs of tuition, fees, textbooks, and room and board for his entire four-year undergraduate education.

The remaining four finalists are all Maddox Scholars and will receive scholarships of $20,000 each ($5,000 per year for four years of undergraduate study) which also may be used at any public or private college or university in the continental United States. Additionally, several universities have entered into agreements with the Foundation to match the Maddox Scholarship award with additional scholarships based on their selection as a Maddox Scholar. Those Universities include University of the Southwest, Texas Tech University, University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University, McMurry University, Hardin Simmons University, Texas Christian University, and Rice University.

This year, the Jack Maddox Distinguished Scholarship Program is celebrating its 28th anniversary. Over the course of the Scholarship Program’s history, the Foundation has provided Lea County high school graduates with more than $4 million in college scholarships. The five Maddox Scholars selected this year will join over 100 Maddox Scholars who have received scholarships since the first class of scholars was selected in 1996.

The Jack Maddox Distinguished Scholarship is named in honor of Jack Maddox, who, along with his wife, Mabel, established the JF Maddox Foundation in 1963 and funded the Foundation from their estates. Since then, the JF Maddox Foundation has funded over $260 million in grants. Some of the recent projects include $6.3 million toward the construction of a new hospital in Hobbs, $10 million toward a career technical education high school, and $27.5 million to the CORE facility.