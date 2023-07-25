Who’s truck is it?

Virginia Cunningham/News-Sun

Jovii Session, of Carlsbad, had a hard time deciding who owned the truck he was taking things out of on July 19.

Session first claimed the truck belonged to his brother “Jesse”, but then changed his mind and said the truck belonged to someone named “Tommy” in room 208, according to the police report. Officers reportedly were not able to locate anyone by that name.

Eventually, Session, 34, was arrested July 19 and charged with receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony and escape from custody, a fourth-degree felony.

Hobbs Police Department officers responded to a call in the 700 block of Marland Boulevard for a possible auto burglary in progress. This is where officers discovered Session in the front driver’s side of a truck. Session then got out of the truck, closed the door and proceeded to remove a scooter from the bed of the truck.

Officers asked Session who the truck belonged to and he couldn’t seem to decide, offering up answers of his brother, “Jesse” and then the mysterious “Tommy” in room 208, who police officers were not able to locate, according to the police report.

Session told officers he was given the key to the truck. Officers asked Session to show them the key, and noted Session was hesitant to comply, but then showed the officers a Ford key with key fob, the report stated.

Officers noticed the truck did not have a license plate. Officers asked Session about the license plate and Session told them it was in the bed of the truck, according to the report.

Officers noticed the truck appeared to have been tampered with and decals had been removed. In the bed of the truck, officers located a New Mexico license plate and a Texas license plate. A records check was performed on both plates. The New Mexico plate came back to a different truck. The owner of the plate was contacted, and they stated they were in possession of the truck, but the plate had been stolen. The Texas plate belonged to the truck Session was found in and there was a report of the truck being stolen a few days prior, according to the police report.

The owner of the truck was contacted and they gave consent to search and process the truck, the report stated.

Session was detained and placed in the back of a police car. An officer asked Session if he was willing to talk, and Session initially would not respond, but later made statements about the truck. Session told officers his brother gave him the key to the truck and his scooter was near it. Session said he got his scooter and locked the truck, according to the report.

Officers asked Session if he knew who the truck belonged to and Session said, “I honestly don’t,” according to the report.

Officers asked Session if he drove the truck, and Session said he only opened the door to lock it. Officers asked Session if he had the keys and Session said, “I had the key to my brother’s truck, but I don’t even know if it’s the key to that truck,” according to the police report.

Session said his brother Jayce Session gave him the key and told him someone had put his scooter in the back of the truck, the report stated.

Officers asked Session if he drove the truck.

“I was in the driver seat and locked it,” Session said.

Session then said he only leaned over the seat and that was when he was inside, stating he grabbed a drink from the center console. Officers asked who’s drink he grabbed and Session said his, according to the report.

Offices asked Session about the license plates in the back of the truck and Session stayed quiet and shook his head, the report stated.

“So your finger prints won’t be on them?” the officer asked.

Session said he picked up the plates and read them, but he didn’t know who they belonged to or how they got there, according to the report.

At this point, an officer told the other officers the key Session had in his possession and showed to officers at the beginning of the encounter, was now in the passenger seat of the police car. Officers had not removed the key from Session possession, according to the report.

Officers watched footage from the internal camera in the police unit and saw Session stand, position himself with his back and hands to the divider, which separated the front and back seats, and Session then dropped the key into the passenger seat of the police car, the police report stated.

Officers checked to see if the key belonged to the stolen truck and it did.

Officers informed Session he was being placed under arrest for receiving stolen property. Session was removed from the back of the police car so they could do a search prior to his arrest. Session looked around and then ran from police officers, according to the report.

An officer was nearby and was able to grab Session, holding him until Session was placed back into the backseat of a police car.