Lovington water bills will be higher due to billing errors at the water department

Virginia Cunningham/News-Sun

LOVINGTON — People who live in Lovington may soon be paying a lot more for water.

Lovington water bills may soon be higher due to a system billing error that has been going on for approximately two years, Lovington Interim City Manager David Miranda said. The error has to do with a decimal placement and an extra zero, Miranda told commissioners during Monday’s regular commission meeting.

Miranda said residential customers are supposed to be billed a flat rate of $22.89 for the first 3,000 gallons of water usage. Any water usage more than the 3,000 gallons is billed at a rate of $2 per 1,000 gallons.

The water department has been charging the flat rate for the first 30,000 gallons and then $0.20 per 1,000 gallons.

Waste water was also being billed incorrectly, he said.

Waste water will be billed at a flat rate for the first 3,000 gallons at $31.71. There will be a $1.10 charge for every 1,000 gallons in waste water after the first 3,000 gallons.

For commercial customers the rates will be a flat rate for the first 5,000 gallons at $34.47, and $2.10 for every 1,000 gallons after. Commercial waste water will be billed at a flat rate of $49.18 for the first 5,000 gallons, and $1.10 per 1,000 gallons after.

Miranda said this error has cost the city in a big way, saying one commercial customer received a $1,800 water bill, but it should have been around a $14,000 water bill.

All commissioners agreed the billing errors need to be fixed, but they don’t want residents or businesses to see a shocking change all at once.

Commissioners decided to give customers at least 60 days before charges will be changed to the correct rate.

Miranda stressed the point of the billing increase is not being related to a rate hike. He also said residents and businesses have been getting a lot of free water during the last couple years.

Letters will be mailed to customers with the next water bill to inform them of the errors and changes.

Mayor Robbie Roberts suggested the water department print a bill without the charges, and one with, and mail both to the customer so they may prepare budget wise for the increase.

“We (commissioners and city manager) are going to take this month to see what it (a bill) is, and with it will be,” Roberts said.

Lovington resident Tim Boydston questioned the commissioners during public comment with concerns on how this would effect his bill. He told the commission he has friends in Hobbs who pay less than he does for water.

According to City of Hobbs officials, the water billing rates in Hobbs are:

A flat rate of $6.73 for the first 2,000 gallons used.

For water usage greater than 2,000 gallons up to 10,000 gallons a charge of $1.94 per 1,000 gallons used is applied.

For water usage greater than 10,000 gallons up to 25,000 gallons a charge of $2.25 per 1,000 gallons is applied.

For water usage greater than 25,000 gallons up to 50,000 gallons a charge of $2.59 per 1,000 gallons is applied.

For water usage greater than 50,000 gallons up to 100,000 gallons a charge of $2.93 per 1,000 gallons is applied.

Any usage greater than 100,000 gallons is billed at $3.37 per 1,000 gallons.

Hobbs officials said rates are set to increase in the near future, but those rate increases were not available as of press time Tuesday.

Tim Boydston Jr. also spoke during public comment, regarding concerns for his future water bills.

“I’m a veteran and I’m 100 percent disabled through the VA. That is the only income I have,” Boydston Jr. said. “You give discounts to senior citizens, but have y’all considered discounts for vets?”

Commissioner Lizabeth White said she would be in favor of discounts for veterans, and suggested commissioners should take a closer look at the ordinance and billing issues again at the next commission meeting.

Miranda said there were also water meters that had been tampered with and the water department employees would be addressing those issues.