Two crashes near Seminole claim lives of four

News-Sun Staff Report

A fatal crash about midway between Hobbs and Seminole claimed the lives of two people Sunday.

According the Texas Department of Public Safety, a white 2000 Dodge Durango, driven by Heinrich Wiebe-Knelsen, 44, of Seminole, was traveling east on U.S. 62 when it had a tire blowout.

The Durango then veered across both eastbound lanes and into the center median, where it rolled until it hit the center guardrail, according to the report.

Wiebe-Knelsen, and passenger Danielle Paris, 48, of Seminole, were both pronounced deceased at the scene by Gaines County Justice of the Peace Kissick.

Weather conditions were described as clear and dry. Neither Wiebe-Knelsen or Paris were wearing a seatbelt, and both were ejected from the vehicle according to the TXDPS report.

On Saturday, a crash just south of Seminole claimed the lives of two others.

According to a TXDPS report, a 2001 Dodge Neon driven by Adam Saucedo, 38, of Tulia, Texas was traveling eastbound of Ganies County Road 306 when it veered to the south side of the road.

Investigators stated Saucedo then over corrected, causing the car to side skid off the north side of the road, where it then struck a tree.

Saucedo, and passenger Roxanne Alvarez, 35, of Tulia, Texas were both pronouced deceased at the scene by Gaines County Justice of the Peace Kissick.

Road conditions were reported as clear and dry, with Saucedo reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, and Alvarez wearing a seatbelt, according to the TXDPS report.