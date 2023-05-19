Homicide suspects named in Walmart murder

The suspects who fled the scene of the Walmart parking lot homicide of Jordan Ruiz, were pursued and captured by deputies from multiple Texas agencies, including the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office, Culberson County Sheriff’s Office, Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, along with U.S. Border Patrol Thursday evening.

The homicide suspects caught and arrested by HCSO deputies were identified as Rey David Ruiz — DOB 3-16-2006 from Loving; Zachary Joe Baiza — DOB 2-6-2005 of Hobbs; and a 16-year-old female — DOB 5-20-2007.

Officers also located a weapon believed to be the weapon used in the Ruiz homicide and discarded by one of the suspects.

The suspect vehicle, a green KIA SUV, was confirmed to be stolen and occupants were suspects in the Ruiz homicide, the HCSO report stated.

Deputies pursued the homicide suspects on a 111-mile chase including on I-10 toward Van Horn,Texas “at a high rate of speed.”

The homicide suspects eluded tire spikes deployed at milepost 137 and continued westbound. The suspects traveled west, exiting into Sierra Blanca and again avoided spikes, heading onto USBP property east of Sierra Blanca.

The suspects headed north on TX HWY 1111 and within a couple of miles were pitted by a Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Unit — disabling the fleeing vehicle.

The homicide suspects attempted to flee the scene on foot, but were apprehended immediately, a HCSO report stated.

All suspects were arrested and taken to the Hudspeth County jail to await Hobbs law enforcement authorities.