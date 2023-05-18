Hobbs man arrested on 16th car burglary charge

Gabrielle Arsiaga/News-Sun

Seth Alvarado, 29, of Hobbs, was arrested for the 16th time on felony burglary charges — the latest after he allegedly broke into a woman’s car and stole several items.

It was also Alvarado’s 22nd burglary charge since 2017.

Alvarado was arrested May 13 and charged with burglary of a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

His first burglary charge came in 2017 when he was caught by the owner of a truck he was breaking into. The owner had Alvarado pinned down in the roadway while police were en route to the scene.

Alvarado then allegedly admitted to leaving his knife inside of the vehicle he burglarized. It was found by the owner of the truck’s stolen items as well as a crystalline substance which tested positive for meth.

The next 21 burglary charges spanned the years of 2017-2023.

Alvarado’s most recent charge is for allegedly breaking into a woman’s car in October and stealing money, cards, licenses, and medical cards.

According to the HPD report, around 4:05 p.m., Oct. 7, 2022, HPD officers responded to the 400 block of E. Clinton St. in reference to the burglary of a motor vehicle.

The victim told police her wallet was stolen from her 2019 silver Nissan SUV. She said she arrived home around 3 p.m. and noticed her wallet was missing.

The victim said she contacted the owner of the home who gave her surveillance footage and photos of Alvarado walking south onto the west side of the property with a lawn mower.

Alvarado is seen approaching the vehicle, in the surveillance footage, and then walking away from the property, on N. McKinley.

HPD officers watched the surveillance footage and recognized Alvarado.

Alvarado was released on May 15 on a 10 percent cash bond of $1,000. He is scheduled for a preliminary examination on May 24 before Magistrate Judge Willie Henry.