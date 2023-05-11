Ammunition shoplifting warrant issued by Hobbs Police

AMMUNITION SHOPLIFTING AT BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS

From Hobbs Police Department

On May 8, 2023, around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to 1814 N. Turner, Big 5 Sporting Goods, in reference to a shoplifting.

It was discovered that a male subject came into the store, grabbed a black bag, and stepped over the firearm counter. He then proceeded to put multiple boxes of firearm ammunition into the bag. He then dropped the black bag on the glass countertop. This brought the attention of the staff to what was occurring.

The male then grabbed the bag and ran out of the store with another male through the front entrance. It was determined that over $1,900 worth of ammunition was taken from the store.

Through investigation, the male who took the ammunition was identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Xavier Lopez of Hobbs.

A warrant has been issued for Lopez on the following charges:

Shoplifting ($500-$2500) – 4th Degree Felony

Lopez’s criminal history as a juvenile is extensive.

This is still an active investigation and additional charges may follow. Detectives are still in the process of identifying the second male subject.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or any other crimes, you can report it by calling dispatch at (575) 397-9265, or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005 (you may be eligible for a cash reward).