Avila found guilty attempted first-degree murder

At about 3:09 p.m. today, Alexis Avila, the Hobbs 19-year-old who was arrested for throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster in January 2022, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and guilty of abuse of a child resulting in great bodily harm, by the jury in the Fifth Judicial Courtroom of Judge William Shoobridge.

Shoobridge polled each juror individually, after they rendered a verdict.

Avila will remain on an ankle monitor and under house arrest until sentencing. She faces a mandatory sentence of 18 years on the abuse charge and possible sentence of up to nine years for the attempted murder charge.

Sentencing will be at 9 a.m. on May 1.

