VIDEO: HPD officer involved shooting March 2023

The following video was recorded by a Hobbs Police Department dash cam on March 25 after HPD received reports of a fight.

As the officer exited his unit, the suspect accelerated again, towards the officer, according to police. The officer discharged at his department issued sidearm, striking the suspect who then stopped, exited, and was taken into custody.

New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney for review.

The New Mexico State Police acts solely as a factfinder in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney’s office. This incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

The 17-year-old, Christopher Rojas, was treated and then booked into Lea County Detention Center following this incident.