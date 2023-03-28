Hobbs man arrested in Lovington for auto burglaries

Gabrielle Arsiaga/News-Sun

LOVINGTON — Jeremiah Garcia, 22, of Hobbs, allegedly burglarized two vehicles and was in the process of breaking into a third when Garcia was arrested on March 22 and charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle, breaking and entering, two counts of possession of burglary tools, all fourth-degree felonies; and two counts of criminal damage to property and larceny, all misdemeanors.

Around 7:58 a.m. on March 22, Lovington Police Department officers responded to a grocery store located on the 900 block of West Avenue D in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress.

The victim told officers a Hispanic male, later identified as Garcia, was attempting to break into their Jeep, and he broke the window but didn’t make an entry or take anything.

The victim said Garcia left in a Red Jeep and gave officers the license plate number.

While officers were attempting to locate the suspect’s vehicle, they received a call about a second auto burglary in progress — on the 800 block of West Avenue D.

According to the LPD report, officers were told the suspect’s vehicle matched the description of the one involved in the first auto burglary.

The victim of the second burglary told officers their truck’s window was broken, and had a large hole in the center of it.

The victim described Garcia as bald, heavyset, Hispanic male who used a crowbar to break the window, according to the report.

The victim said he confronted Garcia and asked what he was doing. Garcia then got into a red Jeep and drove away, according to the report. The victim was also able to note the license plate number of Garcia’s vehicle. According to the report, the victim said nothing was taken, but the window would cost around $300 to fix.

A short time later LPD officers located Garcia’s vehicle on the 10 block of West Adams Street, and Garcia was identified as the driver.

The LPD report noted Garcia was wearing white gloves, a yellow shirt and had fresh cuts and blood on his forearm.

Inside Garcia’s pockets, officers found a license that was not him, according to the report. Inside Garcia’s vehicle, officers found a small crowbar, a broken blue M30 pill — consistent with fentanyl — and a blue bandana.

The owner of the driver’s license found in Garcia’s pocket was contacted and asked if one of their vehicles was recently broken into, and victim confirmed it was, according to the report.

According to the third victim, around 7:10 a.m., Garcia arrived at the location in a red Jeep and broke into her vehicle — stealing the driver’s license and sunglasses.

Officers obtained surveillance footage showing Garcia entering the victim’s car and removing items, according to the report.

Garcia has prior arrests for aggravated assault on a peace officer, a third-degree felony; aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, a fourth-degree felony; no proof of insurance, aggravated DWI, reckless driving, and resisting evading or obstructing an officer, all misdemeanors.

All charges were dismissed by the prosecutor.

In 2022, he was charged with resisting evading or obstructing an officer, and criminal trespass, both misdemeanors.

Both charges were dismissed due to competency.

He is scheduled for a preliminary examination on April 4 before Lovington Magistrate Keith Clayton.