You’ve been flocked … White Sands Healthcare fundraiser involves pink flamingos

Anthony Weatherford, a resident of White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs, secures the legs of one of a flock of plastic flamingoes at a home along North Fowler Street on Tuesday in Hobbs. White Sands residents will bring flocks of the yard ornaments to family and friends for a fee as part of the facility's Flamingo Fundraiser, going on now.

Gabrielle Arsiaga/News-Sun

Throughout the month of March, White Sands Healthcare residents have been raising money by placing pink plastic flamingos in people’s front yards.

The funds raised go towards residents’ activities, lunches, and trips around town.

“With that money, it’s for the people that we have who aren’t fortunate enough to have money or families involved in their lives,” Activities Director Grayce Riley said. “It makes them happy because we are able to provide them with funds they otherwise might not have.”

The fundraising idea, according to Riley, came from a google search.

“We have resident council and that’s how we vote on things to do,” Riley explained. “That was one of the most popular ideas that came up. I printed off a bunch of fundraisers and all of the residents agreed this idea would be the fun one.”

For a donation of $25, anybody in the community can fill out a form with the address of the person who they want to be “flocked.” That form is then turned into Riley who then makes a schedule of the homes they will flock.

After the schedule is made, Riley or another employee of White Sands loads residents into their van and they go to the addresses listed on the forms — unless that person purchased “flock insurance.”

Flock insurance is $50 and keeps a person’s home from having dozens of flamingos placed in their front yard.

Those homes that are flocked typically have anywhere from eight to 12 or more flamingos sitting in the front yard for two days.

On Fowler Street a few weeks ago, a home was scattered with flamingos as the family stood by and watched.

Resident Andrea Grill, who has gone on a “flocking trip” said she enjoys it.

“It gets us out,” Grill said. “I enjoy it because I see the houses and it brings up memories.”

Riley said the most exciting part about the fundraiser is seeing the resident’s expressions.

“I really enjoy seeing our residents smile. It makes me happy when they’re happy,” Riley said.

Those interested in flocking homes are asked to visit White Sands Healthcare facility located at 5715 North Lovington Highway or call Riley at 575-392-6845.