NMJC to open medical clinic

Dorothy N. Fowler/News-Sun

New Mexico Junior College will be the site of a new medical clinic next year with a three-year contract of about $1.643 million.

Joe Mike Gomez, NMJC purchasing agent, said beginning next fall, the mid-level clinic will see students and employees — without cost to either students or employees.

Complicated medical conditions will be referred elsewhere, Gomez told those in attendance.

Nor-Lea Hospital District was the only provider to answer the proposal for the clinic’s three-year contract.

The contract will come at a cost of $521,374 for the first year, $547,433 for the second year, and $574,815 for the third year.

The medical clinic will operate about 40 hours per week, with the hours adjusted to best meet the needs of the majority of users.

NMJC President Derek Moore said NMJC will provide three exam rooms of at least 100 sq. feet each and suggested the clinic could be a location where NMJC’s nursing students might get hands on experience, and Nor-Lea will provide needed equipment for the clinic.

Answers to questions about prescription costs were vague, as were questions about where the clinic will be located.

Scotty Holloman, NMJC’s legal counsel, said some details will have to be worked out.

“Sometimes you just have to jump out and do it and you have to modify as you go along,” he said.

Vice-president for student services, Cathy Mitchell reminded board members the clinic would provide only basic medical care, “nothing exotic,” she said.

But that wasn’t the only new building discussed during the meeting.

Board member Manny Gomez, chairperson of the NMJC facilities committee, reported that the committee recommended presenting a proposal for building a new facility, called “The Hub” for the use of students.

People familiar with campus student union buildings will recognize the new facility as a student union building, with meeting rooms, study rooms, a mail room and some recreation equipment available.

Gomez said his committee believes “The Hub” will help NMJC compete successfully for students from all over New Mexico and west Texas.

“NMJC is competing for students,” Gomez said, “and needs this building to compete successfully.”

Charley Carroll, vice president of facilities, echoed that assessment, but pointed out building the new facility would have to be added to NMJC’s master plan before the project can be submitted to the Higher Education Department’s June meeting of the its capital outlay committee hearing.

Carroll said the new building will add about 10,800 sq. feet of indoor space to the college.

Board member Travis Glenn asked whether that square footage was adequate to meet the needs of future growth.

Carroll said the building will be adequate to meet the needs of as many as 1,000 students who might reside on campus in the future.

The board agreed to add the proposal to the Master Plan and to submit the project to HED for its June meeting.

The New Mexico Junior College board also:

• Received an unmodified audit report from independent auditor CRI during its last board meeting.

“Unmodified” means there was nothing in the information provided by the college that required correction or modification. CRI also reported “consistent” growth in revenue and funds necessary to the successful operation of the college.

CRI noted that because financial regulations are in a constant state of flux, the firm was available to assist college officials in understanding and implementing any needed changes in NMJC procedures.

• Heard from Evelyn Rising, chairperson of NMJC’s equity committee, a report the committee is in the process of gathering information from students and school personnel about equity issues at the school and will decide at a later date how to present the information they receive to the accreditation committee when it meets to accredit the college in the next few years.

• Went into executive session to consider two lawsuits in which the school is a defendant.

Board president Pat Chappelle said no action would be taken when the board reconvened.