Five Eagles earn All-State

Jason Farmer/News-Sun

Several members of the Hobbs football team collected one final honor last week when they were named All-State. Seniors Andre Alvarado, Brian Salais, Kenyon Singleton, Kaden Trevino, and junior Joshua Ray.

“We did have the five second team guys,” Hobbs coach Ken Stevens said, “which does speak well for our program and those young men who did earn the recognition. Very proud of all of them.”

Salais and Ray are offensive linemen. Alvarado is on the defensive line while Singleton is a linebacker and Trevino is at the slot.

Of the Eagles’ All-State players, Trevino was the only one to also earn the honor multiple times. Trevino was a First Team honoree during his sophomore and junior campaigns.

Stevens was not pleased that Trevino was dropped to second team this year.

“(He was) first team as both a sophomore and a junior,” the Eagles’ coach said. “Has a better year statistically as a senior, and the team has much a better year, But second (team)? They had two first team all state-slot positions the last two years and this year only one, and created a new position, which was All-State athlete, which went to the Cleveland quarterback. Somebody always gets left out every year and this year it was our guy.”

Trevino was one of just 10 players in New Mexico to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving this season. The Eagle senior finished the year with 57 receptions for 1,052 yards in 11 games. Trevino hauled in 13 touchdown passes as the Eagles went 9-2.

The Eagles wide out also helped out with the running game. Trevino carried the ball 23 times for 142 yards and three scores. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry.

“Earning all state honors means a lot,” Trevino said. “Especially knowing that I have gained the respect from other coaches around the state. Being named first team two times and second team this year is a really awesome accomplishment. I believe it should have been three-time first team All-State with the help of my team mates and coaches over the years, but I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to receive these awards.”

Singleton, the News-Sun Defensive Player of the Year, was one of the top players in all of New Mexico. No player in Class 6A had more tackles than Singleton who finished with 137. The only player who did, a Class 2A player, finished with seven more tackles in 12 games, whereas Singleton only played 11 games. Of his tackles, 72 were solo and 65 were assisted. Seven of those were also for a loss of yards.

Like his feelings for Trevino, Stevens had similar feelings for Singleton.

“I thought Kenyon was undervalued,” the Eagles’ coach said.

In addition to stopping ball carriers, Singleton also had three sacks, knocked down three pass attempts, caused a fumble, and had four quarterback hurries.

“Making All-State was an honor and privilege as I got to represent my high school,” Singleton said. “I knew this year was going to be a memorable one, but I had no idea it would end with such a great accomplishment. I’ve always wanted to make All-State, so it’s great to finally get it my last year in high school.”

As for Alvarado, he was a defensive tackle and played on the defensive line.

He collected 40 tackles over the course of the season, 23 assisted and 17 individual, as well as piling up seven for a loss of yards. Alvarado had two sacks, 21 quarterback hurries, caused a fumble and recovered a fumble.

For Alvarado, earning All-State honors meant the world.

“It was a blessing,” the Eagles defensive tackle said. “Earning the privilege to be named second team all state was a dream come true, especially my senior year. I worked hard the four years I was on varsity and hoping that one day I would have the privilege to be an all state player.

Though four of the five will be graduating when the current school year is over, Ray will be back next year and he will be joined by several other talented players who look to fill the rolls that will be vacated by graduating players.